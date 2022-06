South Carolina is one of the big winners when it comes to welcoming residents from other states. As remote work has increased, more people are no longer tethered to any particular state. This increased mobility has tended to pull away the higher-income earners in particular. Here in Greenville County, most of the city’s newest residents are coming from the northeast of the U.S. and southern Florida, the Chicago metro area and southern California, according to the Greenville Chamber.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO