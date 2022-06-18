ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

California customs agents find 26.9 pounds of meth hidden in child booster seats

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NqOB_0gF7GKjo00

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. citizen is accused of trying to smuggle nearly 27 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in child booster seats into the country, customs officials said.

The street value of the 26.9 pounds of meth seized by customs officials was approximately $60,000, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a news release on Friday.

According to the release, agents assigned to the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta stopped a driver on Interstate 15 north of the checkpoint on Wednesday. There were two adults and four children inside the vehicle,

During a search, Border Patrol K9 officers alerted agents to narcotics hidden in the children’s booster seats, KNSD-TV reported. Agents discovered several packages that contained a white crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the television station.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol, CBP said in its news release.

The driver was turned over to Inland Crackdown Allied Task Force for prosecution. The four children and their mother were released, the release stated.

It was unclear what the relationship was between the driver and the other passengers.

“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” Aaron M. Heitke, chief patrol agent at the San Diego Sector, said in a statement. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Top Texas cop: Uvalde police response was 'abject failure'

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The head of the Texas state police pronounced the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting an “abject failure," telling lawmakers that there were enough officers and firepower on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building.
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp in Virginia, officials say

HOPEWELL, Va. — Four inmates are missing after they “walked away” from a satellite campus of a federal prison over the weekend, authorities said. According to NPR, officials discovered shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday that 41-year-old Corey Branch, 44-year-old Tavares Lajuane Graham, 30-year-old Lamonte Rashawn Willis and 46-year-old Kareem Allen Shaw had vanished from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s minimum-security satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia.
HOPEWELL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Murrieta, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WOKV

Prosecutors: South Dakota AG lied about fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg lied to investigators and abused the power of his office after he struck and killed a pedestrian, prosecutors argued Tuesday at the opening of an impeachment trial that could remove him from office. Ravnsborg's attorneys countered that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

PIERRE, S.D. — (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal crash, removing and barring him from future office in a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Checkpoint#Poison#Knsd Tv#The Border Patrol#Cbp#Allied Task Force#The San Diego Sector
WOKV

Florida man says his pregnant dog helped him win $2M lottery prize

PINETTA, Fla. — A Florida man is more than $1.6 million richer – and it’s all thanks to his four-legged friend, he said. According to WFTV, Pinetta resident Leonard Linton, 42, won $2 million in the Florida Lottery’s 100x the Cash scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as a $1.645 million lump sum, the lottery said in a news release Monday.
PINETTA, FL
WOKV

'Nowhere I feel safe': Election officials recount threats

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wandrea “Shaye” Moss testified Tuesday to lawmakers about how her life was upended when former President Donald Trump and his allies falsely accused her and her mother of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase in Georgia. The former Georgia elections worker recounted...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

New York passes landmark voting rights legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York's governor signed a law Monday intended to prevent local officials from enacting rules that might suppress people's voting rights because of their race. The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late civil rights activist who represented Georgia in...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOKV

Wildfire in southern New Jersey forces closure of trails, campgrounds

TRENTON, N.J. — A wildfire in southern New Jersey has scorched at least 7,200 acres as of Monday morning, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews will continue to conduct backfiring operations throughout the day to aid in containment, according to a statement from the service posted on Facebook. The fire is 45% contained, authorities said.
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

2022 Georgia Primary Election runoff results

ATLANTA — Action News Jax has the results for the 2022 Georgia Primary Election runoff. We’ve composed a comprehensive list of the multiple ways you can access our coverage of Election 2022. We want you to know we’ve got you covered as we follow the results. Digital:
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to reject repeal of abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state's dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action. Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save...
WISCONSIN STATE
WOKV

Ohio teacher reacts to 'nightmare' of arming educators

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traci Arway, a special education coordinator within the public school system in Columbus, Ohio, has had nightmares about having guns in her classroom. Arway works in multiple different schools across the district, helping students with special needs, and her nightmare has just become closer to reality, she said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOKV

Royals overcome Ohtani's 2 HRs, 8 RBIs to beat Angels 12-11

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit two three-run homers, including a dramatic tying drive in the bottom of the ninth inning. He drove in a career-high eight runs, the most by a Japanese-born player in major league history. And somehow, it still was not enough for...
ANAHEIM, CA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy