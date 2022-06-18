ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Batman returns: Kevin Holland stops perfume thief in Austin on eve of UFC on ESPN 37, says witness

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOHPA_0gF7FCiD00

Kevin Holland might just be a real life Batman.

For at least the fourth time in recent months, Holland jumped into action to stop crime, according to his manager Oren Hodak, of KO Reps, and a witness. The incident occurred less than 24 hours prior to his UFC on ESPN 37 bout Saturday against Tim Means.

While Holland awaited reservations Friday in Austin, Texas, he and his team stopped by a liquor store to grab some waters around 8:30 local time.

That’s when Holland and team witness a foot chase in the distance, according to Hodak. After the man in pursuit shouted something about a stolen item, Holland ran after him, took him down, and retrieved the allegedly stolen items, which turned out to be bottles of perfume.

In a video provided by Hodak to MMA Junkie, a man who allegedly witnessed Holland’s dismantling, recounted what happened from his perspective.

“I saw two guys running after some other guy and I thought they were just f*cking around, playing,” the man said. “Then, I heard one of the guys chasing say, ‘If you drop it, I won’t f*ck you up.’ I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t. That guy got robbed.’ Before I pulled out my phone to record any of it, they were long gone.”

A sweat-drenched Holland also provided perspective in the video.

“So we’re just sitting out here with nothing to do,” Holland said. “We had got some water from a liquor and wine stop with (coach). Then we see some guy running down the street, so we opened up our cardio and chased a crack head. That’s how we did it. That’s what we did today.”

The latest bound of heroism comes in a multimonth stretch of Holland making similar headlines. In October, Holland allegedly apprehended a car thief. In March, he was part of a successful takedown of a gunman in a Texas sushi restaurant. In May, he revealed he recently helped rescue a driver of an 18-wheeler that had tipped over on the side of a highway.

“I’m still a thug at the end of the day,” Holland told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a pre-fight news conference Wednesday. “I still do thuggish sh*t. I take the glasses off? Sh*t gets bad. I keep the glasses on? Shit stays good. So as long as I keep the glasses on, I think we’re good to go. (I’m) more Superman than Batman.”

Watch the video provided by Holland’s management explaining the situation above.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White open to Alexander Volkanovski's request for champ-champ fight: 'I'm down for whatever he wants'

Dana White is not going to say no to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The UFC president will entertain Volkanovski’s desire to move up to lightweight and challenge for a second title. The Australian champion recently revealed that he wants to go for the belt at 155 pounds if victorious in his trilogy bout against Max Holloway at UFC 276 on July 2.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: 2023 five-star wideout in maize and blue on official visit

If Michigan football wants to keep up with its rival to the south, it’s going to have to continue to bring in some big names, particularly five-star talent. Ohio State made headlines the past two days as it got verbal commitments from two five-star wide receivers — Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss. But the Wolverines have been solid recruiting talented wideouts, and are looking to make a similar impact in the 2023 cycle.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Perfume#Ufc#Mma
ESPN

Five Rounds: Jorge Masvidal's chance for fireworks, highlighting the summer's best fight

Coming off a sellout UFC Fight Night in Texas this past weekend, the UFC's summer schedule is heating up. As the promotion returns to the APEX this week, the main event features Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot. This was not the original No. 1 fight on the card, but I love that it was elevated to prime-time status. The lightweight division is full of talented rising stars the public needs to know, and that list of names probably starts with Tsarukyan and Gamrot.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jabari Walker goes to the Knicks in CBS Sports mock draft

The verdict is out on Colorado Buffaloes star Jabari Walker. At this rate, Walker is essentially a lock to get drafted in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night. The question now is, where does he go? Walker impressed in the NBA combine and even in events after the combine, so it makes sense why Walker decided to keep his name in and finish his collegiate career with the Buffs. Walker then got hit hard with NBA workouts from a number of teams, and that is a terrific sign. In the latest mock draft from Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, Walker was slotted to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya ‘can’t wait to drive’ MMA gloves through the face of Alex Pereira ‘after I go through Jared Cannonier’ at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya certainly sees there’s a storyline the UFC can capture if things fall into place at the promotion’s next pay-per-view event. Adesanya is scheduled to headline UFC 276 on July 2 as he will defend his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier. Also on the main card, a two-time past kickboxing opponent of Adesanya’s will look to get another opportunity to face “The Last Stylebender,” this time for UFC gold in Alex Pereira when he meets fellow surging contender Sean Strickland at the T-Mobile Arena.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Amateur MMA Organization Condemns ‘Fake And Scripted’ Fight That Ended In Absurd KO: ‘This Match Was Embarrassing’

An amateur fight that ended in a bizarre KO has been deemed “fake and scripted”. The referee in charge was commended for showing his integrity. What was supposedly a typical amateur MMA event that took place in Manila on Sunday took a wild and unexpected turn after two fighters battling each other evidently pulled off a scripted bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bjpenndotcom

Dana White says it’s “undeniable” that Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight ever: “He’s lapping guys”

Dana White believes Kamaru Usman is undeniably the welterweight GOAT. Usman is set to defend his welterweight title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278 on August 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It’s an intriguing matchup as Usman looks to defend his belt for the sixth time, and the bout also serves as a rematch of their 2015 fight.
UFC
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
bjpenndotcom

Phil Hawes issues apology to Daniel Cormier following post-fight argument at UFC Austin: “I apologize. DC, please don’t beat me up”

Phil Hawes has apologised to Daniel Cormier following their argument after Hawes’ win over Deron Winn last weekend. At UFC Austin on Saturday night, Phil Hawes managed to return to winning ways with a nice TKO victory against Deron Winn with the finish coming just prior to the end of the second round. The 33-year-old was coming off the back of a knockout loss to Chris Curtis and certainly rebounded in style, taking his professional mixed martial arts record to 12-3.
UFC
PWMania

PHOTOS: Wrestling Couple Get Married In Las Vegas

Mike Bailey and “Speedball” Veda Scott, have married. Scott shared two photographs from their Las Vegas wedding on Twitter today. She captioned the photo, “Reader, I married him.”. Bailey and Scott have been dating for a few years and are were set to marry in November 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: New Cast Posting Suggests a Familiar Face Might Return

Fans of the popular NBC One Chicago franchise know well that these TV dramas certainly bring the big storylines to the forefront. So, it can only be expected that each season finale would leave us hanging – making us wonder: just who, exactly, can we expect to return next season. And, this is exactly what the One Chicago medical team did for us in the Chicago Med’s seventh season finale this spring. But now, one recent posting suggests that one character that left us concerned is likely returning to the series.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy