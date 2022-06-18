Speed Believed To Be A Factor In Deadly Twin Cities Crash

PLYMOUTH -- Hennepin County is relying on a growing network of special weather stations to aid emergency managers in planning for and responding to heat-related emergencies."We want to know in what areas are going to require the greatest amount of resources," said Eric Waage, the county's director of emergency management. "Typically they're the areas with disparities and folks lacking air conditioning who face challenges, but there are also areas with exceptionally high heat island effects."According to Waage, a heat island is an area where conditions on the ground, including architecture and topography, may make it a hotter spot versus some...

