Public Health

CDC Recommends COVID-19 Shots For Children Under 5

By Mike Stobbe
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. on Saturday opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The shots will become available next week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 6 months. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines...

www.huffpost.com

TIME

My Toddlers Already Had COVID-19. I'm Still Getting Them Vaccinated Right Away

Six months ago, in the hustle and bustle of Christmas activities, I quickly swabbed my girls’ noses (and my own) for COVID-19. They are 3 years old and 1.5 years old. No one had symptoms, but we were going to see their great-grandpa and wanted to be extra careful. As an epidemiologist, I knew we were in the middle of a COVID-19 tsunami, kids are fantastic silent transmitters of COVID-19, and older adults are at the highest risk for severe breakthrough infections. Fifteen minutes later and much to my surprise, my girls’ tests indicated that they were positive. (My husband and I got a booster one month prior, and never tested positive). Needless to say, our plans changed. Instead of gathering with family, we spent Christmas at home with snotty noses, fevers, no appetites, and a very tired mama.
Fortune

Updated COVID vaccines for Omicron could be necessary, says WHO

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The World Health Organization says there could be an argument for updated COVID-19 vaccines as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread. “The emergence of variants of concerns has...
The Guardian

Pilot shortages add to US travel chaos as airlines struggle to meet demand

The chaos afflicting American travel has continued as a shortage of pilots became the latest flashpoint for anger against the embattled airline industry. On Tuesday, more than 1,300 Southwest airline pilots picketed in Dallas, Texas, amid stalled contract negotiations. American Airlines, which flies to more than 350 destinations, also blamed pilot shortages for its decision to stop operations in three cities – Ithaca and Islip, both in New York, and Toledo in Ohio – after 7 September. The airline is the the only major one providing service out of Toledo.
Nature.com

Antibodies to combat viral infections: development strategies and progress

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are appealing as potential therapeutics and prophylactics for viral infections owing to characteristics such as their high specificity and their ability to enhance immune responses. Furthermore, antibody engineering can be used to strengthen effector function and prolong mAb half-life, and advances in structural biology have enabled the selection and optimization of potent neutralizing mAbs through identification of vulnerable regions in viral proteins, which can also be relevant for vaccine design. The COVID-19 pandemic has stimulated extensive efforts to develop neutralizing mAbs against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), with several mAbs now having received authorization for emergency use, providing not just an important component of strategies to combat COVID-19 but also a boost to efforts to harness mAbs in therapeutic and preventive settings for other infectious diseases. Here, we describe advances in antibody discovery and engineering that have led to the development of mAbs for use against infections caused by viruses including SARS-CoV-2, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Ebola virus (EBOV), human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) and influenza. We also discuss the rationale for moving from empirical to structure-guided strategies in vaccine development, based on identifying optimal candidate antigens and vulnerable regions within them that can be targeted by antibodies to result in a strong protective immune response.
contagionlive.com

Against COVID-19, Both Natural and Vaccination-Mediated Protection Wane Over Time

Patients with a history of infection who were also vaccinated had the strongest protection, the data showed. Previously infected people who are vaccinated have the strongest protection against reinfection with SARS-CoV-2, according to a new study, but the data also show that protection from vaccination and natural infection wanes significantly over time.
TODAY.com

'Finally': Parents react to FDA endorsing COVID vaccines for kids under 5

Food and Drug Administration advisers voted unanimously to recommend authorizing two COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, and parents with small children are reacting. On Wednesday, the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended that both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5 be granted emergency use authorization.
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations continue to move LA County closer to indoor mask mandate

COVID hospitalizations continue to move Los Angeles County closer to an indoor mask mandate. The county reported an increase Saturday of 639 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus. In Orange County, there were 178 patents in Orange County for COVID, and in Riverside County, there were 99 patients hospitalized for COVID. On Saturday, CDC advisors voted to recommend Pfizer and Moderna shots for infants as young as six months old. Experts say the protection outweighs the risk. "I feel comfortable in saying that vaccinating will be a net benefit," Dr. Oliver Brooks from the CDC Advisory Committee said. LA County is expected to give out the vaccines as early as Tuesday. 
Daily Mail

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
contagionlive.com

“Long COVID” May Be Caused by High Levels of Virus-Specific T Cells

Patients suffering from post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or “long COVID,” had virus-specific T cells that were more than 100 times higher than patients who fully recovered from COVID-19 infection. Surviving a COVID-19 infection is only half the battle. Approximately 20-30% of people who contract COVID-19 develop post-acute sequelae...
MedicalXpress

Studying COVID-19 spread during short conversations

When a person sneezes or coughs, they can potentially transmit droplets carrying viruses like SARS-CoV-2 to others in their vicinity. Does talking to an infected person also carry an increased risk of infection? How do speech droplets or "aerosols" move in the air space between the people interacting?. To answer...
Elle

Without My Abortion, I Would Not Be New York’s Health Commissioner

Today, abortion is a difficult issue. But when I needed an abortion as a medical student in 1979, it was not a difficult decision for me. I was at Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, preparing to enter what was sure to be a grueling internship in internal medicine at Harlem Hospital. Up and through this point, I had spent my entire young adult life—eight years of schooling and countless hours working, studying, and testing—readying to be a doctor, not a parent. I was almost there.
