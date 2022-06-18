Florida woman accused of pepper spraying Asian women in Chelsea arrested on hate crime charges

Second Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Roosevelt man for an Assault that occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 1:26 pm in Jericho. According to detectives, officers responded to Kohl’s located at 28 Jericho Turnpike for a previously committed larceny. Upon arrival, officers were notified that a male subject currently in the store, was responsible for an incident that occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022. Officers attempted to conduct an investigation, when the subject attempted to flee the store. Officers stopped the male and a struggle ensued. The subject refused comply with officers’ commands and continued to resist arrest.

JERICHO, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO