Otero County, NM

Rising anger in rural New Mexico erupts over election crisis

By UK Time News
 4 days ago

SANTA FE, NM (UKTN) — Behind the public's raw frustration and anger over election security this week in New Mexico, there was a hint of something deeper — a growing divide between the state's Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under...

Daniella Cressman

Opinion: New Mexico Lawmakers Brace for Fallout over the Certification Controversy in Many Counties

Jeers of "traitors" were thrown at some state commissioners as they cast their votes. "The drama over certifying New Mexico’s primary election results might be over for now, but there could be political fallout as lawmakers review a state election code that requires counties to approve their vote results before the statewide canvass can be certified." —Dan Boyd.
TUES: Massive New Mexico blaze blamed on miscalculations and errors, + More

Massive New Mexico blaze blamed on miscalculations, errors - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. President Joe Biden recently flew over the fire and stopped briefly in New Mexico to assure residents the federal government would take responsibility for. U.S. Forest Service employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and...
POLITICS
New Mexico governor concerned with potential migrant influx

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic governor is asking that the Biden administration delay planned or expanded efforts to transport migrants to her state if pandemic-related restrictions on asylum seekers are lifted. The federal government has predicted a threefold increase in border crossings if that happens, and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Cuellar beats Cisneros in South Texas primary runoff, Recount Shows

Ms. Cisneros, who has worked with families of asylum-seeking migrants, approached immigration and border policy from a humanitarian perspective. She defined abortion as a health issue and championed progressive causes such as Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage, and the Green New Deal. In early May, the Supreme Court’s...
TEXAS STATE
Otero County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
Otero County, NM
Elections
State
Washington State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Alamogordo, NM
Otero County Certifies Election Results as Griffin Fined, Sentenced to Time Served

Aid-in-dying law expanded options for New Mexicans. This weekend marked one year since New Mexico adopted its medical aid in dying law allowing terminally ill patients to obtain medication to end their lives. A nonprofit advocacy group says it is aware of more than 100 people who accessed the medicine, 90% of whom were enrolled in hospice and whose deaths were attended by clinicians at the bedside. “This new law is a powerful reaffirmation of the right to self-determination that allows us to make our own healthcare decisions and have a measure of control regarding our end-of-life options,” Barak Wolff, board chairman of nonprofit End of Life Options New Mexico, said in a statement, noting, “Some seriously ill folks will want to pursue every possible treatment with the intent of living as long as possible...while others may be suffering physically and/or existentially and they may choose to hasten their death by using medical aid in dying or other available options. There is no right answer. It is for each of us to decide, if we are fortunate enough to have such choices available to us.” New Mexico was the 11th jurisdiction in the US to authorize medical aid in dying as one of the choices available to qualified individuals at the end of life.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE Newsfeed: Hermits Peak Fire details, Reversing stance on homeless, Rainy day, Street racing ban, New exhibit

Wednesday’s Top Stories Officials announce increased police presence in downtown Albuquerque Hundreds killed in deadliest Afghanistan quake in 2 decades Former New Mexico governor working to rescue Americans in other countries New Mexico fire evacuees say they’re still trying to get help from FEMA Lydia Warren is ready for whatever her MMA career has to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Primary winner says victory can't be trusted

Otero County Commissioner Gerald Matherly smells something fishy with the results of the recent primary election. Matherly didn’t come right out and accuse the winners of cheating, but said he knew of at least one case where “ghost” ballots were returned from an address where the homeowner had died.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
How marriage rates have changed in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in New Mexico, you can read the national story here. Cultural critics and numerous sociologists have bemoaned declining marriage rates, citing concern...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Mayor: New Mexico village could be without water for weeks

CHAMA, N.M. — The Village of Chama is alerting residents they may be without water for weeks. Mayor Ernest Vigil told KOAT, that if you live in Chama and turn on the tap at your kitchen sink, nothing will come out. Vigil explained it is a problem stemming from...
CHAMA, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Election Local#Voting Machines#Election Fraud#Santa Fe#Democratic#State#All Republican
Increasing chance of flash flooding for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has received some much-needed rainfall over the past five days, with Albuquerque getting almost twice the amount of moisture we’ve seen so far this year. Monsoon moisture will continue to surge north across the state Tuesday and Wednesday before a drying trend returns by mid/late week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Optum New Mexico provides information about LGBTQ+ community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum New Mexico is a local physician-led, multi-specialty medical group. June is Pride Month, making it the perfect time to raise awareness about health disparities and the need for health care organizations in the growing LGBTQ+ community. New Mexico has the fifth-highest proportion of same-sex...
HEALTH
Mora and other New Mexico counties prepare for flash flooding

MORA, N.M. — We have been hoping for rain for months, but too much rain can create a whole new problem. Many people living in Mora are meeting at the fire department to prepare for flash flooding. "All the water is going to funnel out through Chacon and Rio...
MORA, NM
$3M navigator grant to help unemployed New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is getting nearly $3 million to expand unemployment benefits to marginalized communities. The Department of Justice awarded New Mexico a Navigator Grant worth $2.5 million. The grant is going to be used to expand and support unemployment insurance benefits to marginalized communities in the state. New Mexico was one of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Heavy rain to bring flooding in parts of New Mexico Tuesday

Heavy rain will develop Tuesday across central New Mexico and will continue into Wednesday morning. Storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall, and will lead to areas of flooding and flash flooding. More monsoon storms continue Monday afternoon for some in New Mexico as moisture continues to stream in...
ENVIRONMENT
Parts of New Mexico will see storms, flood threats Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moderate and heavy rainfall is streaming across eastern New Mexico for the morning commute. The rain is coming in from the south, moving north/northeast. Rain is expected to accumulate the most on the east side of the state today, with more isolated showers and storms in the Rio Grande Valley and western […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

