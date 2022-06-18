ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers lose in Kershaw’s 1st Dodger Stadium start in 7 weeks

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
Clayton Kershaw in 2015. | Photo courtesy of Arturo Pardavila III/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Clayton Kershaw allowed one run and five hits over five innings Friday evening in his first game at Dodger Stadium since April 30 in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2-1 10-inning loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

Cody Bellinger’s first-inning homer accounted for the Dodgers’ run. Cleveland tied the score in the fourth when Jose Ramirez led off with a single, moved to third on Oscar Gonzalez’s single and scored on Josh Naylor’s sacrifice fly.

Owen Miller began the Guardians’ half of the 10th on second, advanced to third on Andres Gimenez’s infield single and scored on pinch-hitter Richie Palacios’ sacrifice fly.

Trea Turner began the Dodgers half of the 10th on second. Anthony Gose struck out Freddie Freeman to begin the inning, then was relieved by Enyel De Los Santos. Santos induced Will Smith to ground out for the second out.

Max Muncy walked on a full count to extend the game but Justin Turner followed with a strike out to end the game.

Evan Phillips (1-3), the last of five Dodger pitchers, was charged with the loss, allowing an unearned run, one hit and walking one in one inning.

Gose (3-0), the fourth of five Cleveland pitchers, was credited with the victory, retiring all three batters he faced.

Gose graduated from Bellflower High School in 2008, was chosen by the Philadelphia Phillies in the second round of that year’s MLB draft and reached the majors in 2012 as an outfielder with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Gose hit .240 in 372 major league games with Toronto and the Detroit Tigers from 2012-16. He was converted to a pitcher in 2017 by the Tigers organization. He was a member of the U.S. team that won the silver medal in the delayed 2020 Olympics.

Gose made his major league pitching debut Sept. 20.

The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the injured list May 13 because of right sacroiliac joint inflammation, a condition that can cause lower back and or leg pain. Kershaw made a rehabilitation start with the Dodgers’ Class-A California League affiliate Rancho Cucamonga on June 5, allowing one run on three hits in four innings, striking out seven.

Kershaw was activated from the injured list Saturday and faced the San Francisco Giants that day. He allowed two runs and three hits in four innings and was charged with the loss, his first of the season. The Dodgers lost the game, 3-2.

The Dodgers (39-24) remain in second place in the National League West, a half-game behind the San Diego Padres, who lost 10-4 to Colorado Friday.

