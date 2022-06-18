ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

By MORGAN LEE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JiQ4_0gF7931i00
New Mexico Election Dominion FILE - In this March 12, 2019 file photo, advocates for gun rights in New Mexico including rural ranchers joined with a interstate group called Cowboys for Trump, approach the New Mexico state Capitol in Santa Fe on horseback. Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File) (Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.

In Otero County, where the crisis over certifying the state's June 7 primary election began, County Commissioner Vickie Marquardt struck a defiant tone as she relented under pressure from the state's Democratic attorney general, Democratic secretary of state and a state Supreme Court dominated by Democratic appointees.

One of the main explanations she gave for reversing course had nothing to do with questions over the security of voting machines — the reason the all-Republican, three-member commission had originally refused to certify its election.

“If we get removed from office, nobody is going to be here fighting for the ranchers, and that’s where our fight should be right now,” said Marquardt, the commission chairwoman in a county where former President Donald Trump won nearly 62% of the vote in 2020.

Otero County is similar to the handful of other New Mexico counties where residents have questioned the accuracy of election results and given voice to unfounded conspiracy theories about voting systems that have rippled across the country since former President Donald Trump lost re-election in 2020.

In the state’s vast, rural stretches, frustration over voting and political representation has been building for years. Residents have felt marginalized and overrun by government decisions that have placed limits on livelihoods — curtailing access to water for livestock, shrinking the amount of forest land available for grazing, or halting timber operations and energy developments due to endangered species concerns.

Tensions have mounted as Democrats in New Mexico consolidate control over every statewide office and the Supreme Court. Democrats have dominated the Legislature for generations.

Even as they voted to certify their elections, sometimes reluctantly, commissioners from several New Mexico counties said they were bound by the law to take that step — thanks to legislation passed by Democrats. They urged their residents to take the fight to the statehouse.

Some bemoaned what they felt was an encroachment by the state on the powers of local government. Marquardt, from Otero County, complained of her commission’s meager “rubber stamping” authority under laws enacted by Democrats and an election certification “railroaded” through by larger forces.

Otero County is among more than a dozen self-proclaimed 2nd Amendment “sanctuary” counties in rural New Mexico to approve defiant resolutions against recent state gun control laws. The county also has embraced resistance to President Joe Biden’s goals for conservation of more private land and waterways for natural habitat, arguing it will cordon off already limited private land.

Amid alienation, skepticism about the security of elections has taken flight.

On Friday, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was the lone dissenting vote in the election certification, though he acknowledged that he had no evidence of problems or factual basis for questioning the results of the election. His vote came after the county elections clerk said the primary went off without a hitch and that the results were confirmed afterward.

The former rodeo rider and co-founder of Cowboys for Trump dialed into the meeting because he was in Washington, D.C., where hours before he had been sentenced for entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Applause rang out when Griffin declared, “I think we need to hold our ground.”

The developments in New Mexico can be traced to far-right conspiracy theories over voting machines that have spread across the country over the past two years. Various Trump allies have claimed that Dominion voting systems had somehow been manipulated as part of an elaborate scheme to steal the election, which Biden won.

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the results of the 2020 presidential election, and testimony before the congressional committee investigating the insurrection has made clear that many in Trump's inner circle told him the same as he schemed to retain power.

The election clash that erupted this past week worries Dian Burwell, a registered independent and coffee shop manager in the Otero County seat of Alamogordo.

“We want people to vote and when they see all this, they’ll just say, ‘Why bother?’” Burwell said.

Despite New Mexico counties’ eventual votes to certify their primary results, election officials and experts fear the mini-rebellion is just the start of efforts nationwide to sow chaos around voting and vote-counting, building toward the 2024 presidential election. The New Mexico secretary of state’s office said it had been inundated with calls from officials around the country concerned that certification controversies will become a new front in the attacks on democratic norms.

In another New Mexico county where residents angrily denounced the certification, commissioners were denounced as “cowards and traitors” by a hostile crowd before voting. Torrance County Commissioner LeRoy Candelaria, a Republican and Vietnam veteran, voted to certify the results without apologies, despite the personal insults.

The semi-retired rancher and highway maintenance foreman said he has taken time outside commission meetings to explain his position that New Mexico’s vote-counting machines are well-tested and monitored.

“Our county clerk did an excellent job. I don’t think there’s a vote that went wrong in any way,” Candelaria said later in a telephone interview. “My personal opinion is there are people who are still mad about the last presidential election. ... Let’s worry about the next election and not take things personally.”

___

Associated Press writers Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Anita Snow and Terry Tang in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia officials describe election threats, conspiracies to Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — A Fulton County election worker told a congressional panel she got racially-charged death threats after former President Donald Trump accused her of trying to add illegal votes in 2020. The woman and her mother were both workers who signed on with Fulton County to help handle the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Nguyen to face Raffensperger for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats chose state Rep. Bee Nguyen as their nominee for secretary of state Tuesday in primary runoff elections, voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results by making false claims of widespread voter fraud. Nguyen defeated former state Rep. […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Mike Collins beats Vernon Jones, the 'black Donald Trump,' in Georgia GOP runoff

Trucking executive Mike Collins beat Vernon Jones, the self-described "black Donald Trump," in a Republican runoff race on Tuesday that pitted the endorsement power of the former president against his political adversary, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Collins, the son of a congressman, will be the Republican nominee for Georgia's 10th...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Collins beats Trump pick Jones in Georgia GOP House runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Trucking company owner Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones in a runoff to become the Republican nominee for a Georgia congressional district east of Atlanta. Collins, the son of former congressman Mac Collins, was narrowly the frontrunner in the eight-candidate May primary, while an endorsement...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Live Georgia Election Results

Hit refresh to see updated results. Charlie Bailey appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Lt. Gov. Bee Nguyen appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Secretary of State. Janice Laws Robinson appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Insurance Commissioner. William Boddie Jr. appears to have...
GEORGIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Panel rejects plan to close Georgia military pilot training center

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A congressional subcommittee has rejected the Biden administration’s proposal to close a training center for military pilots in Georgia. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said Monday the decision by the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee is a big step toward keeping open the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah. Run by the Air National Guard, the center conducts air-to-air combat training missions for reservist and active-duty fighter pilots.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WRDW-TV

2022 Georgia primary runoff election results

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Democratic challengers for four of the state’s top constitutional offices was decided in addition to the Augusta mayoral race and two Augusta Commission seats. Results across the state. Democratic lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey will be the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in November. Democratic secretary...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Dominion Voting Systems#Election Local#Legislature#Politics State#Election State#Election Fraud#Santa Fe#Democratic
carolinajournal.com

State Appeals Court tosses out lawsuit challenging N.C. certificate-of-need restrictions

The N.C. Court of Appeals has dismissed a lawsuit challenging North Carolina's certificate-of-need law. The unanimous opinion highlighted concerns about CON's "restrictive, anti-competitive," and "monopolistic" rules. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel has dismissed a New Bern eye surgeon’s challenge against the state’s certificate-of-need restrictions. The surgeon has announced...
NEW BERN, NC
Albany Herald

Georgia congressman wants student borrowers to pay off debt themselves

ATLANTA — If you’ve been looking forward to paying off that student loan debt, Georgia Congressman Drew Ferguson has some good news for you. He’s introduced a bill that he says will prevent the Biden administration from canceling student loan debt, ensuring the more than 43 million Americans who owe a total $1.6 trillion will have the right to pay off their debt in full.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WRDW-TV

Abrams tries to flip script on guns and crime in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — As Republicans nationwide gear up to attack Democrats with tough-on-crime platforms this fall, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is making guns a central focus of her race for governor. Abrams is trying to turn crime into a liability for incumbent Republican Brian Kemp’s re-election bid. Abrams made...
GEORGIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Tennessee voters to decide a constitutional referendum

Tennessee voters will decide a referendum in November to make “Right to Work” a permanent part of the state Constitution. Amendment 1, which will appear on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot, is being pushed by leaders of the GOP-controlled state General Assembly and Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who is also seeking re-election in November.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
156K+
Followers
112K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy