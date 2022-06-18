Seven teens arrested at Grand Haven City Beach with stolen vehicles and a handgun

Thomas George Doucette, Sr., 92 of Holland, Michigan, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Appledorn Assisted Living Center South in Holland, Michigan. Born June 18, 1929, in Hubbell, Michigan, he was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Gariepy) Doucette and the husband for over 63 years of Dorchen (Korp) Doucette. Thomas served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War and after returning to civilian life, worked building boats for Chris-Craft. Later he became a licensed contractor. Thomas and Dorchen (Dorothy) were long-time members of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Douglas and enjoyed raising their six children and being a big part of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives. He was a dedicated family man and leaves his family with cherished memories.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO