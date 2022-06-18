ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Seven teens arrested at Grand Haven City Beach with stolen vehicles and a handgun

By Ken Delaney
927thevan.com
 3 days ago

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Grand Haven police say seven Grand Rapids teenagers were arrested Saturday morning after they were...

927thevan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log June 20-21, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Cars
City
Grand Haven, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
927thevan.com

Motorcyclist injured after running into a stopped vehicle in Zeeland Township

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – A Holland man was injured Saturday after in an accident involving his motorcycle and another vehicle in Zeeland Township. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 48th Avenue in Zeeland Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle driven by a 27-year-old Holland man was headed east on Chicago Drive. Witnesses told police they believed he was driving “in a careless manner.”
ZEELAND, MI
927thevan.com

Motorcyclist loses control, crashes on 136th Avenue Monday afternoon

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – A Holland Township man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle Monday afternoon. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, the 56-year-old man was traveling northbound on 136th Street near Depot Lane just after 5:00 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to lay it down and slid across the roadway.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

One injured as vehicle goes airborne in crash Sunday morning

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – A man suffered non life-threatening injuries after his vehicle went airborne and crashed into a telephone box in Ottawa County’s Allendale Township Sunday morning. Around 5:45 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 68th Avenue near Warner Street...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

One dead after early Sunday morning shooting at Holland apartment complex

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – An early Sunday morning shooting at a Holland apartment complex has left a man dead, and police are looking for witnesses. Around 12:15 a.m., officers from the Holland Department of Public Safety were send to an apartment complex near Lincoln Avenue and East 39th Street after receiving reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 36-year-old man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. They attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
927thevan.com

Survey on internet service in Allegan County underway

ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Data to help plan future internet service is being gathered in Allegan County. Michigan Connect, an organization that Allegan County officials say is dedicated to bringing the benefits of high speed internet to the entire state, has started its county-by-county, on the ground surveying of fiber connections.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
927thevan.com

Weekly kids activities have returned to the Holland Farmers Market

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – After a two-year hiatus, the Holland Farmers Market has brought back weekly kids activities. Each Wednesday through August 17, the Market Story Time with the Herrick District Library begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a drop-in activity led by a local non-profit organization or business from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health to begin COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of five tomorrow

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The Ottawa County Department of Public Health will begin providing the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of five Wednesday. Earlier this month Food and Drug Administration advisors recommended expanding the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Thomas George Doucette Sr

Thomas George Doucette, Sr., 92 of Holland, Michigan, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Appledorn Assisted Living Center South in Holland, Michigan. Born June 18, 1929, in Hubbell, Michigan, he was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Gariepy) Doucette and the husband for over 63 years of Dorchen (Korp) Doucette. Thomas served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War and after returning to civilian life, worked building boats for Chris-Craft. Later he became a licensed contractor. Thomas and Dorchen (Dorothy) were long-time members of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Douglas and enjoyed raising their six children and being a big part of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives. He was a dedicated family man and leaves his family with cherished memories.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Marilyn DenBleyker

Marilyn DenBleyker, age 80, of Holland, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The DenBleyker family is grateful to know that five years to the day after her husband was called home, the two of them were reunited. Marilyn was born and raised in Holland, and she was a life-long...
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Jeanne Folkert

Jeanne Folkert, age 77, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Jeanne was born in Holland, MI on June 26, 1944. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who took care of her family. She was loved and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband, Jerry;...
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Brian Keith Prewitt

Brian Keith Prewitt, age 54 of Zeeland, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at home. Brian was born in Benton Harbor, on November 22, 1967, to Charles and Rosetta Prewitt. He attended North Blendon CRC and worked as a machinist and a mechanic most of his life. He was preceded...
ZEELAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy