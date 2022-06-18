67-year-old man found dead off 359

A U.S. Border Patrol agent assisted a traffic accident in north Laredo on Saturday. The incident occurred at the intersection of McPherson Road and Monaco Boulevard. Border Patrol stated that a certified EMT agent came across a vehicle accident and rendered emergency first aid to the drivers of both vehicles, along with help from the Laredo Fire Department and Laredo Police Department.
Nearly a dozen vehicles were involved in a traffic accident on Monday night in Laredo. The Laredo Fire Department announced that an 11-vehicle motor-vehicle accident occurred at around 6:01 p.m. on Monday. The LFD stated that the accident involved a pair of tractor-trailers and nine passenger vehicles. A total of...
A total of 250 migrants were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents over the weekend in four human smuggling attempts. The apprehensions occurred via checkpoints in the Laredo Sector. USBP did not specify how many migrants were apprehended in each incident. "These apprehensions were a result of the hard work...
In the Gateway City, crime doesn't pay. We've collected the mugshots of nearly 100 notable arrests by the Laredo Police Department and Webb County Sheriffs Office during May 2022. Criminals in Laredo were arrested on various charges, including sexual assault of a child, murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
A new initiative was established this week to help adopt shelter dogs for the purpose of becoming therapy dogs who will be trained to help children who have been abused and are currently in court proceedings. District IV Councilmember Alberto Torres began the program in 2020 and said its impact...
Volunteers will be in District VIII trying to beautify and clean up one of the oldest and most vital neighborhoods in all of Laredo on Wednesday morning. The Azteca Neighborhood Cleanup will begin with free registration and check-in for volunteers at 7 a.m. The cleanup phase of the event will then be held from 7:30-10 a.m. at 100 Grant Street.
UISD has created the Director of Law Enforcement Safety/Security position, which will be headed by former UISD Chief Ray Garner, as he will work with the recently hired interim chief of police. With over 50 years of law enforcement experience, Garner will be working alongside the interim chief Aaron Salazar...
The U.S. Border Patrol added a dozen new hirings into its Laredo ranks. The USBP said that Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum welcomed 12 newly hired Border Patrol Processing Coordinators from Class 12 on Tuesday. Landrum administered the Oath of Office to officially welcome them, and he gave a...
For animal lovers throughout the community, there is a new store offering a variety of pets. Under the Sea sells a variety of fish -- freshwater and salt water -- as well as birds, rodents and reptiles, as well as food and supplies for house pets. The owner of the...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Wednesday, June 29, the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic will be hosting a free food pantry drive-thru in which all eligible veterans would be allowed to take part. The VA asks veterans to be enrolled in the health care...
