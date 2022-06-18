67-year-old man found dead off 359

Volunteers will be in District VIII trying to beautify and clean up one of the oldest and most vital neighborhoods in all of Laredo on Wednesday morning. The Azteca Neighborhood Cleanup will begin with free registration and check-in for volunteers at 7 a.m. The cleanup phase of the event will then be held from 7:30-10 a.m. at 100 Grant Street.

LAREDO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO