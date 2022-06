At this point, it’s almost cliché to say that nothing can stop Tim Elko. Last year, a torn ACL didn’t stop Elko from going deep just 33 days after the injury. It also didn’t stop him from leaving the yard not once, but twice in an SEC Tournament game against Vandy, nor did it prevent a grand slam in the 2021 regional against Southeast Missouri. That torn ACL might’ve given him a reason to have a Kirk Gibson-like hitch in his giddy up, but it didn’t give him a reason to stop producing for Ole Miss.

3 HOURS AGO