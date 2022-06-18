Boat crashes into dam in suspected "boating under the influence" accident

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Marine Evidence Recovery Team are investigating a potential 'Boating under the influence' accident that happened at Chatfield State Park on Friday night.

According to CPW, a 53-year-old man drove his jet boat into the dam at the lake, and it traveled 55 feet onto shore. No injuries were reported in this accident.

"Please be safe & smart this Father’s Day weekend. And wear those lifejackets," CPW said in a tweet.

Boating under the influence can carry heft fines, according to CPW.

"Boating under the influence is not only illegal, but it’s dangerous. A boater who is intoxicated is ten times more likely to be killed in a boating accident than a boater who is not," Scott Croft, community relations director for the Boat Owners Association of the United States said in a CPW news release.