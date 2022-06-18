ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Boat crashes into dam in suspected "boating under the influence" accident

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCTkC_0gF75ony00
Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Marine Evidence Recovery Team are investigating a potential 'Boating under the influence' accident that happened at Chatfield State Park on Friday night.

According to CPW, a 53-year-old man drove his jet boat into the dam at the lake, and it traveled 55 feet onto shore. No injuries were reported in this accident.

"Please be safe & smart this Father’s Day weekend. And wear those lifejackets," CPW said in a tweet.

Boating under the influence can carry heft fines, according to CPW.

"Boating under the influence is not only illegal, but it’s dangerous. A boater who is intoxicated is ten times more likely to be killed in a boating accident than a boater who is not," Scott Croft, community relations director for the Boat Owners Association of the United States said in a CPW news release.

Comments / 10

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Here Is Why Truckers Are Flashing Lights At You In Colorado

It's something that I've witnessed and seen happening for years. While I have a general idea of the concept of the flashing light when it comes to big rig drivers, there are times when many folks are unsure as to why truckers are flashing their lights at them. So let's...
KSN News

Colorado man dies in Kansas crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Colorado has died in a fatal car crash in Ellsworth County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 5.2 miles west of Kansas Highway 14 on Interstate 70. The KHP reports that 64-year-old Terry Ross, of Colorado […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
95 Rock KKNN

A Caiman was Caught Swimming in Colorado’s Sloan Lake

People fishing and participating in outdoor activities at Colorado's Sloan's Lake are used to coming across the typical species of wildlife that live in and around the water. Trout, bluegill, and catfish swim freely in Denver's biggest lake and a variety of birds also call this place home. However, an...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

1,608-acre fire burning in Colorado ignited by a lightning strike, officials say

The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office. The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike. As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero County. Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
OutThere Colorado

Hiker calls for help after getting dehydrated on popular Colorado trail

A 21-year-old hiker from Denver was rescued on Saturday after getting dehydrated on Eldorado Canyon Trail, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. The hiker contacted emergency services at around 2:28 PM when he began feeling sick near the Walker Ranch Loop, according to officials. "The 21-year-old male from Denver, Colorado, was able to hike down to the Walker Ranch Trail with assistance, where he was transported up to the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Under The Influence#Traffic Accident#Cpw
Great Bend Post

Kansas firefighters sent to fight Colorado wildfire

HUTCHINSON — Four Hutchinson firefighters along with Brush 71 are at the Black Hills Fire in southern Colorado. They arrived Sunday. The Black Hills Fire was estimated at 2,000 acres over the weekend. In 2021, Twelve Hutchinson Fire Fighters along with 1 Kansas Forest Employee worked 72 days of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KKTV

One dead after crashing car into tree, south of Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead after crashing into a tree late last night. The Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News it happened around 10:25pm last night on Colorado 115, south of Fort Carson. Deputies tell 11 News the driver left the roadway for an unknown reason and he crashed into a tree.
CBS News

River accidents leave two people dead in Colorado

Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
OutThere Colorado

Rafter dies in Colorado despite being experienced and using proper safety gear

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an experienced rafter died following an incident on the Poudre River on June 14. Authorities were called to the scene, just east of The Mishawaka amphitheater in Bellvue, after a private, non-commercial raft overturned and one person could not be found. The missing adult male was eventually pulled from the water and given CPR while a medical response arrived. The subject was then flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where he was declared to be deceased.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
New Country 99.1

These Are The 6 Worst Towns To Raise a Family in Colorado

Colorado has its fair share of excellent towns and cities to raise your family. It is no wonder why many decide to relocate and give their children a different type of life. Colorado is known for its mountains and also the opportunity to have a great quality of life. Mountains, outdoor recreation, education, and more are all factors when it comes to families choosing to move to Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado State Patrol: Denver Police Officer Appears To Be At Fault In Crash

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver police officer appears to be at fault in a crash involving the officer and two others. The 2-vehicle crash happened at East Hampden Avenue and South Kendall Street on Thursday night. (credit: CBS) A total of three people, including the officer, an arrestee and a motorist, were rushed to the hospital. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash and told CBS4 that the officer appears to be at fault after drifting into the oncoming lane of traffic. Investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to that. (credit: CBS) The officer struck a Honda CRV driven by a 48-year-old woman. The officer was rushed to Denver Health. The conditions of the other two involved in the crash have not been released. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Train as a lifeguard - earn $1,000!

Colorado is rolling out several initiatives this summer to help fight the ongoing shortage of lifeguards, including a $1,000 payment for people who complete lifeguard training. Gov. Jared Polis announced the "Pools Special Initiative 2022” program Tuesday morning at an Aurora swimming pool, as pools across the state have postponed...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy