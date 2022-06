MISSOULA, Mont.- A new report from Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors show things are looking up for Missoula renters as more apartments hit the market. According to the report, 241 new apartment units hit the market in 2021. So far in 2022, 265 new units are already finished with potential for another 250 more units to hit the market before the end of the year.

