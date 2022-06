The New York Knicks need a productive 2022 NBA offseason, and that starts with Thursday's draft. They could up the excitement this week with an aggressive trade up from No. 4 for a playmaker such as Purdue's Jaden Ivey or Dyson Daniels of the G League Ignite. They could also stand pat at No. 11 and try extracting value from that spot instead.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO