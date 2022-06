The sound of a Corvette engine is definitely a sign of good times on the road in the Finger Lakes. When a bright red “Vette” pulled up outside Cat’s in the Kitchen in Canandaigua, the “purr” of the engine got the store owner’s attention. It was Memorial Day and the two female passengers from the Niagara Falls area were a few hours early for Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band who were returning that night to perform at CMAC. The ladies reported that they were driving around the area in search of specialty gift stores and antiques. They came upon Cat’s in the Kitchen, and this story begins!

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO