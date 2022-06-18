LIV Golf Rebels ‘Not Welcome’ At Scottish Open - Report

The fallout from the introduction of the LIV Golf Invitational Series shows no sign of abating any time soon, and according to one report, the Scottish Open is the latest event that won't permit its players to participate.

The PGA Tour acted decisively by suspending members who participated in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event. However, there has been far less certainty over how the DP World Tour will react, with suggestions it could forge links with the Saudi-backed Series and others saying that the organisation is in advanced negotiations with the PGA Tour to counter its threat.

Now, an Observer report states that the Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, will not allow LIV Golf players to compete in the event, beginning on 7 July, saying they will be told they are not welcome.

The tournament, which will take place at North Berwick’s Renaissance Club, is one of the most high-profile events in this year’s calendar and acts as part of the build-up to the year’s final Major, the Open Championship.

As well as its proximity to this year’s event at St Andrews, the tournament boasts a substantial purse of £6.5 million ($8 million). It also offers ranking points on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai order of merit and the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup series, making it an attractive proposition for some of the best players in the world. To that end, there’s an eye-catching field including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Open Champion Collin Morikawa, 2021 US Open Champion Jon Rahm and PGA Champion Justin Thomas.

If LIV Golf players are prevented from participating in the tournament, it will come as a blow to players who had hoped to compete as they will miss out both on its incentives and the pivotal role it plays in preparations for the Open Championship. It will also make the idea, championed by the likes of Graeme McDowell , that the DP World Tour could subsidise LIV Golf players' schedules by allowing them to appear in its events seem less likely, even though its players can compete in next week's BMW International Open . Furthermore, it poses another question over any potential future Ryder Cup involvement for affected LIV Golf players.

With the PGA Tour holding a board meeting next Tuesday, the commitment deadline for the Scottish Open coming two days later, and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley promising to outline his stance on the issue on the same date, another tumultuous week in a long-running saga appears all but guaranteed.