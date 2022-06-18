ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

By Reuters, Paul Farrell For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news.

Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday voted unanimously 12-0 to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months

This means that a nationwide role out is likely to begin next week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Moderna Inc's shot for children aged six months to fiveyears, and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged six months to four years. Pfizer's vaccine is already authorized for children over the age of five.

Following the approval, Walensky posted a clip on Twitter where she said: 'Nearly 20 million children are now able to get vaccinated against Covid-19. I know many parents with very young children have been anticipating this day.'

Walensky continued: 'We now know, based on rigorous scientific review, that the vaccines available here in the United States can be used can be used safely and effectively in children under five. Vaccinating children is a critical opportunity to protect them against hospitalization and death from Covid-19.'

According to the CDC's own statistics, 442 children ages four and under have died in the US from Covid-19.

For children ages one through four years old, Covid-19 is the fifth leading cause of death.

The same data says that hospitalizations of that age group spiked during December 2021 at the height of the Omicron wave.

In a statement, Walensky said: 'Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against COVID-19.'

The director added: 'We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can.'

'I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYNpW_0gF72cJt00
According to the CDC's own statistics, 442 children ages four and under have died in the US from Covid-19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7i4X_0gF72cJt00
For children ages 1 through 4 years old, Covid-19 is the fifth leading cause of death
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anWKS_0gF72cJt00
President Joe Biden has said that the national rollout for children will begin after the holiday weekend

'This infection kills children and we have an opportunity to prevent that,' Beth Bell, one of the doctors on the CDC panel, said following the vote. 'Here is an opportunity to prevent a known risk.'

President Joe Biden's administration plans to roll out the vaccines to the under five age groups on Tuesday following the Juneteenth holiday weekend.

'We will begin shipping millions of vaccine doses for kids to thousands of locations parents know and trust - including pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, and pharmacies,' Biden said in a statement on Friday.

'As doses are delivered, parents will be able to start scheduling vaccinations for their youngest kids as early as next week, with appointments ramping up over the coming days and weeks.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eSlN_0gF72cJt00
Production of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwZXY_0gF72cJt00
In her statement, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said: 'In a statement, Walensky said: 'Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against COVID-19'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksuv5_0gF72cJt00
Biden's Covid tsar, Dr. Ashish Jha, has said that there will be 10 million doses available for babies and children

Biden's Covid tsar, Dr. Ashish Jha, has said that there will be ten million doses available for babies and children.

According to the census bureau, there are 20 million children aged between six months and five years old in the United States.

Dr. Matthew Daley, a senior clinician investigator at Kaiser Permanente's Institute of Health Research, said on Friday that those over the age of five who are not vaccinated were ten times more likely for die from Covid-19.

Dr. Daley did not say what the fatality rates were for unvaccinated children under the age of five.

While many parents in the United States are eager to vaccinate their children, it is unclear how strong demand will be for the shots.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for children aged five to 11 in October, but only about 29% of that group is so far fully vaccinated, federal data shows.

CVS Health Corp plans to provide vaccines to children aged 18 months and older while Rite Aid Corp and Walmart Inc plan to offer these shots for kids who are at least three years old. Infants are traditionally vaccinated at a doctor's office.

Public health officials have been pushing for childhood vaccinations ahead of the new school year as they hope shots for the age group will help prevent hospitalizations and deaths if COVID-19 cases rise again.

The CDC advisers will meet again next week to consider whether to back use of the Moderna vaccine for children and adolescents aged six-17.

There has been some concern about the rate of rare cases of heart inflammation in teenage boys and young men from the Moderna vaccine, and the advisers are expected to consider that data.

Comments / 250

Dominic Sabatini
2d ago

China has entered the Country to Kill us All. And the Democrats and their partners the Media have Let It Happen. It's time for America to Vote The Republicans back in and Restore Our Republic as it Should Be!!!! The

Reply(13)
221
Stop Tyrannical bs
2d ago

2 days ago the LEADER OF THE WHO advised "from a personal standpoint" HE doesn't support it. ! 💥💥💥💥. do a simple search. 💯 Protect your children from this poison ❗💥💥💥💥

Reply(7)
154
Dawn MacDonald
2d ago

why don't they ever address all of the families that have already lost their children to the shots or have been permanently injured by them

Reply(12)
113
Related
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

“We didn’t know vaccination expires”, Student, who woke up with temperature and pain in her limbs, thought she had COVID-19 before she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and was given 1 in 10 chance of survival

The young student, who woke up with temperature and pain in her limbs, thought she had COVID-19 before she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and was given 1 in 10 chance of survival. The 19-year-old woman initially thought she had COVID, because her flatmates contacted the virus previous week. Luckily, she was able to get medical treatment immediately, which meant she has suffered no lasting damage. When the student arrived at the hospital, she became so ill she was unconscious. The following day, she was admitted to the infectious disease unit at the hospital, where she stayed for 5 days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Moderna Inc
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

CDC approves Covid vaccines for youngest kids

The wait is finally over. On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on Covid vaccines for the youngest Americans. Her endorsement means shots can begin immediately, finally ending the two-and-a-half year wait on the part of parents of children under 5. Walenksy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Sugar Recalled 'Due to Pieces of Plastic'

It is once again time to check the pantry, because officials have alerted consumers to yet another concerning recall. Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar was recalled by Lantic Inc. after the product was found to pose a possible health hazard due to pieces of plastic possibly in the sugar. Consumers were alerted to the recall in a Friday, May 27 recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
FOOD SAFETY
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

426K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy