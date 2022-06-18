CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news.

Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday voted unanimously 12-0 to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months

This means that a nationwide role out is likely to begin next week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Moderna Inc's shot for children aged six months to fiveyears, and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged six months to four years. Pfizer's vaccine is already authorized for children over the age of five.

Following the approval, Walensky posted a clip on Twitter where she said: 'Nearly 20 million children are now able to get vaccinated against Covid-19. I know many parents with very young children have been anticipating this day.'

Walensky continued: 'We now know, based on rigorous scientific review, that the vaccines available here in the United States can be used can be used safely and effectively in children under five. Vaccinating children is a critical opportunity to protect them against hospitalization and death from Covid-19.'

According to the CDC's own statistics, 442 children ages four and under have died in the US from Covid-19.

For children ages one through four years old, Covid-19 is the fifth leading cause of death.

The same data says that hospitalizations of that age group spiked during December 2021 at the height of the Omicron wave.

In a statement, Walensky said: 'Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against COVID-19.'

The director added: 'We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can.'

'I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated.'

President Joe Biden has said that the national rollout for children will begin after the holiday weekend

'This infection kills children and we have an opportunity to prevent that,' Beth Bell, one of the doctors on the CDC panel, said following the vote. 'Here is an opportunity to prevent a known risk.'

President Joe Biden's administration plans to roll out the vaccines to the under five age groups on Tuesday following the Juneteenth holiday weekend.

'We will begin shipping millions of vaccine doses for kids to thousands of locations parents know and trust - including pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, and pharmacies,' Biden said in a statement on Friday.

'As doses are delivered, parents will be able to start scheduling vaccinations for their youngest kids as early as next week, with appointments ramping up over the coming days and weeks.'

Production of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium

Biden's Covid tsar, Dr. Ashish Jha, has said that there will be 10 million doses available for babies and children

According to the census bureau, there are 20 million children aged between six months and five years old in the United States.

Dr. Matthew Daley, a senior clinician investigator at Kaiser Permanente's Institute of Health Research, said on Friday that those over the age of five who are not vaccinated were ten times more likely for die from Covid-19.

Dr. Daley did not say what the fatality rates were for unvaccinated children under the age of five.

While many parents in the United States are eager to vaccinate their children, it is unclear how strong demand will be for the shots.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for children aged five to 11 in October, but only about 29% of that group is so far fully vaccinated, federal data shows.

CVS Health Corp plans to provide vaccines to children aged 18 months and older while Rite Aid Corp and Walmart Inc plan to offer these shots for kids who are at least three years old. Infants are traditionally vaccinated at a doctor's office.

Public health officials have been pushing for childhood vaccinations ahead of the new school year as they hope shots for the age group will help prevent hospitalizations and deaths if COVID-19 cases rise again.

The CDC advisers will meet again next week to consider whether to back use of the Moderna vaccine for children and adolescents aged six-17.

There has been some concern about the rate of rare cases of heart inflammation in teenage boys and young men from the Moderna vaccine, and the advisers are expected to consider that data.