5 Creeks in the City of Pittsburgh for Kids to Splash In!

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh continues to make room for bikers a priority. A new road configuration is now in place on the South Side, and it's the first of its kind in the city. On South 18th Street from the railroad tracks to under the Birmingham Bridge, it's gone from two lanes for cars down to one. There are now bike lanes on both sides of the road, and this new infrastructure is called an advisory bike lane. "They're used all over the country and all over the world, but it's the first one here in our city," Bike PGH Advocacy...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO