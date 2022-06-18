ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Creeks in the City of Pittsburgh for Kids to Splash In!

By Lisa Williams, Macaroni Kid Pittsburgh City Publisher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are lucky to have so many great creeks in and around Braddock, Lawrenceville, Bloomfield, East Liberty, Friendship, Garfield, Highland Park, Homewood, Morningside, Northside, Oakland, Squirrel Hill, Edgewood, Swissvale, Downtown, Hill District, Wilkinsburg, Braddock, Forest Hills, Strip District, Bloomfield, Friendship, and Shadyside where kids can splash and play while enjoying everything...

Atlas Obscura

Meet the Woman Who Climbed Every One of Pittsburgh’s 739 Public Staircases

Staircases zigzag across Pittsburgh’s hilly terrain, some relics of another era, others recently refurbished in concrete. The Rust Belt city is home to more public staircases—739 to be exact— than anywhere else in the United States, and Laura Zurowski has walked every single one of them. It’s part of a project she playfully calls Mis.Steps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PrimoHoagies opening in Pittsburgh's Strip District with free hoagies

Pittsburgh’s Strip District is getting a new sandwich shop. The city’s first PrimoHoagies site is set to open in the Terminal Building on Smallman Street on Thursday. The first 100 customers in line after a 9:45 a.m. ribbon cutting can get a free Primo-sized hoagie. After that, customers in the rewards program can get Primo-sized hoagies for $6.99 during opening day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

Thunder in the Valley 2022 Schedule

CAMBRIA COUN TY, Pa. (WJAC) — The annual motorcycle rally 'Thunder in the Valley' is just about here for Johnstown. While many locals are preparing their eardrums for the rumbling of engines this weekend, others are traveling across the region to experience the "vendors, live musical entertainment, and displays from motorcycle manufacturers." These will be located in various downtown areas, including Central Park, Suppes Ford Biker Mall, Johns Street, and Peoples Natural Gas Park. Below is a list of the events and their times.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

50 years ago, Hurricane Agnes left indelible mark

Floods came with living in Freeport. “You just knew it was inevitable,” said Jim Scott, who grew up in a house on First Street with Buffalo Creek at one end and the Allegheny River at the other. “If you lived there, you took the chance of having to deal with it. If it came, you dealt with it. If you got lucky and it didn’t occur, you moved on until the next year.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh adds first-of-its-kind advisory bike lane

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh continues to make room for bikers a priority. A new road configuration is now in place on the South Side, and it's the first of its kind in the city. On South 18th Street from the railroad tracks to under the Birmingham Bridge, it's gone from two lanes for cars down to one. There are now bike lanes on both sides of the road, and this new infrastructure is called an advisory bike lane.  "They're used all over the country and all over the world, but it's the first one here in our city," Bike PGH Advocacy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh celebrates Juneteenth with community, music, food, and more

Pittsburghers are celebrating Juneteenth with three days of free events open to the public in honor of the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of Black enslaved people at the end of the Civil War. The Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration, produced by Stop the Violence Pittsburgh, kicked off on Friday and continues through Sunday, featuring local and national Black vendors, a parade, food, music, arts, and more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Park Conservancy hosting first 'Family Day' of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is hosting its first Family Day of the season at Allegheny Commons Park. It will happen from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.There will be a balloon artist, crafts, and special guests and performers. Family Days will take place every third Sunday of the month through the fall. You can get a full rundown of Family Days on the Pittsburgh Park Conservancy website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Family preserves history of Bethel Park’s Coverdale neighborhood

You’ve heard about all the owners of old homes and hostelries making the claim: George Washington slept here. Bethel Park resident Collin McCormick has a similar story, and a far more confirmable one, involving 13-year National Basketball Association player Armen Gilliam (1964-2011). “He lived in the same house I...
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

A western Pennsylvania gas station will offer gas at $2.38 per gallon

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The line for gas is sure to be long at a BP in Lower Burrell Wednesday. Watch the report from Lower Burrell: Click the video player above. The gas station, located in the 3200 block of Leechburg Road, is partnering up with the political group Americans for Prosperity to offer gas at $2.38 a gallon for one day. $2.38 was the national average of gas in mid-January 2021, the group said.
LOWER BURRELL, PA

