Omaha, NE

Warren Buffett's final charity lunch draws record $19M bid

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. — An anonymous bidder has shelled out a record $19 million for a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffet at a steakhouse in New York City. The meal with the Berkshire Hathaway CEO was offered on an eBay auction to benefit the San-Francisco-based charity GLIDE, which helps homeless people...

