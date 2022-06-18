ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Reveals The 'Scariest' Part Of Her Defamation Trial Against Johnny Depp

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
NBC NEWS/YOUTUBE

Amber Heard got candid about the effect her defamation trial with her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp , had on her emotional health in her highly anticipated Dateline interview that aired on Friday, June 17.

While lamenting the evidence she claimed she had been blocked from presenting in court, the Aquaman actress also revealed the most terrifying part of the trial.

mega

Heard admitted to host Savannah Guthrie , "The scariest, most intimidating thing for anybody talking about sexual violence is not being believed, being called a liar, or being humiliated."

The Zombieland actress was reduced to tears in the courtroom as she recalled a 2015 incident where Depp allegedly threatened to "carve up" her face and later allegedly sexually assaulted her with a wine bottle.

AMBER HEARD INKS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR DEAL TO RELEASE REVENGE TELL-ALL BOOK — BUT SHE'LL BE 'HIT WITH ANOTHER DEFAMATION SUIT & END UP RIGHT BACK IN COURT'

“I don’t know how much time passed, but at some point, he had a broken bottle of against my face neck area by my jawline, and he told me he’d cut up my face,” she tearfully recounted, claiming at another point in the fight, the Black Mass actor ripped up her night gown.

“I was naked, slipping around on this tile... He’s screaming at me and saying I ruined his life ," she continued. “I’m looking in his eyes, I don’t see him anymore. It wasn’t him. It was black. I’ve never been so scared in my life. I was trying to get through to Johnny and I couldn’t see him at all.”

mega

'THE ABUSE DIARIES': AMBER HEARD WILL PUBLISH 'BINDER FULL OF NOTES' FROM SHRINK IN BID TO PROVE JOHNNY DEPP 'HIT & THREATENED TO KILL HER'

Later in the interview, Guthrie asked Heard. "What do you hope to get across here? You've had everything said about you. What do you wish people knew?"

"You know, Savannah, as silly as it is to say this out loud," Heard replied, "My goal, the only thing I could hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being."

As OK! previously reported, Depp sued his ex for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post labeling herself a victim of domestic and sexual violence which the actor believed destroyed his personal reputation and harmed his career. Following six weeks of trial proceedings, a jury ruled largely in Depp's favor , and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded $10.35 million.

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Labels Amber Heard's Claims As 'Wild & Implausible,' Her Attorney Calls Actor 'A Monster' In Closing Remarks

At long last: after several weeks of nonstop accusations and testimonies, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation court case is coming to an end. On Friday, May 27, their respective lawyers gave it their all while delivering their final arguments.To start, the 58-year-old actor's attorney Camille Vasquez claimed that the Aquaman actress, 36, came "into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life, and she gave it.""The mountain of evidence that Mr. Depp abused Ms. Heard is simply not there. What we have is a mountain of unproven allegations that are wild, over-the-top and implausible. And you can’t...
CELEBRITIES
