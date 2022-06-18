ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Bayern Munich Striker Robert Lewandowski

By Owen Cummings
 3 days ago

Chelsea want to sign Polish international Robert Lewandowski, according to Evening Standard.

The 33-year-old relishes a new challenge away from the Bundesliga and has urged Bayern Munich to let him leave this summer rather than see out the final year of his contract.

Lewandowski's preferred destination is Barcelona. However, due to the financial state of the club, it's not certain whether they would be able to afford the striker.

IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz

Reportedly, Lewandowski wants to "avoid" a move to the Blues as he fears he would struggle to be successful in the Premier League.

With Romelu Lukaku looking evermore likely to depart, a striker could be needed at Stamford Bridge, and there couldn't be a more experienced fit than Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has spent twelve years in the Bundesliga, playing for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. He has scored a total of 312 league goals.

The German champions are on the verge of bringing in Liverpool's Sadio Mane in a deal worth £34 million, which could prove to be the Polish international's replacement.

PSG are also in the hunt for Lewandowski, despite Kylian Mbappe's new lucrative deal. The Paris club have Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr in their attacking ranks.

