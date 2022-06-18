ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Juneteenth Celebrations To Be Held Throughout Los Angeles County

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAVKb_0gF6ylIs00

Fist and Splashed African Colors for Juneteenth Celebration

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Celebrations will be held throughout Los Angeles County Saturday to mark Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the date of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

The Hollywood Park entertainment complex in Inglewood will host its second annual Summer Bash from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The celebration will focus on health and wellness, arts and culture, financial empowerment and its Kids Zone. Admission is free.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection activities includes "The Myth of Absence" presentation at 12:30 p.m. by Bernard Kinsey, the philanthropist and entrepreneur who founded the collection, and a panel discussion at 2:30 p.m. with African American women in film and television.

Local Black-owned and women-owned businesses will be onsite to showcase their products and services. There will also be a hiring fair with booths advertising employment opportunities for Hollywood Park and workforce partners.

The Kids Zone will include activities such as rock climbing and obstacle courses.

The event will also feature health screenings and a blood drive.

The second annual Watts Juneteenth Street Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Success Avenue, between Century Boulevard and 103rd Street. The fair will include live music, street art, retail shops, food vendors and giveaways, including Super Bowl LVI rally towels provided by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Zwandi Cultural Collective will conduct its fifth annual Juneteenth Community Celebration from 1-6 p.m. at Woodley Park in Van Nuys. The celebration will feature games, raffles, speakers, an essay scholarship program and what organizers are billing as a "Kidpreneur Korner."

The inaugural "Taste of Compton" celebration will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Neighborhood Housing Services Center for Sustainable Communities at 1051 Rosecrans Ave. It will include arts and crafts, live music, housing and small business workshops, games for children, food trucks, blood pressure screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations and distribution of vouchers for free eye care.

Celebrations will also be held from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Park in Sun Village; 1-6 p.m. at Dalton Park in Azusa and 4-6 p.m. at the Earvin "Magic" Johnson Recreation Area in Willowbrook.

The Pacoima edition of "Opal's Walk for Freedom" began at 8 a.m. at the Alicia Broadous Duncan Multipurpose Center. The 2.5-mile walk honors the 2.5 years it took to inform the enslaved people of Texas of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Similar walks were held throughout the nation, simultaneously with Opal Lee's Walk for Freedom in Fort Worth, Texas, which began at 10 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

Lee, now 95, campaigned for decades to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, a quest that came to fruition on June 17, 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, with Lee in attendance for the signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory on Sept. 22, 1862, but the news took time to travel. June 19, 1865, is the date when word of the proclamation reached African Americans in Texas.

Comments / 3

Related
Evie M.

Don't ever visit this Yorba Linda Cemetery on June 15th

The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
YORBA LINDA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Willowbrook, CA
City
Azusa, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
State
Texas State
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Van Nuys, CA
Local
California Government
foxla.com

3rd annual LA Juneteenth Parade underway in Inglewood

A parade in Inglewood, a classic music and dance festival in the Crenshaw district, a celebration in Culver City and concert at the Hollywood Bowl will be held Sunday to mark Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The third annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

These neighborhoods are LA's top water waste offenders

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fireworks erupt at South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES - Fireworks are seen being set off during one of several street takeovers in South Los Angeles overnight. The wild scene played out at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street. Hundreds of people attended the event, with the large crowd dispersing as police arrived on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Bernard Kinsey
Person
Joe Biden
beverlyhillscourier.com

Racist and Antisemitic Flyers Found in Westwood

Residents of the Los Angeles neighborhood of Westwood discovered antisemitic and racist flyers apparently distributed by the same group behind a spate of similar incidents in Beverly Hills and across the country. The flyers contain a link to the Goyim Defense League, a “loose network of individuals connected by their...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
PLANetizen

Nation's First Jackie Robinson Park Declared a Historic Landmark

Located in the community of Sun Village, Jackie Robinson Park was initially approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 1958 and officially dedicated in 1965 during a ceremony that included the attendance of the legendary Jackie Robinson. It was the first park in the nation named after Robinson and was spearheaded by the Sun Village Women’s Club which donated the land for the park. The park is also associated with events related to the development of Sun Village by African Americans seeking employment and housing unrestricted by discriminatory practices.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Jackie Robinson Park#Retail Shops#Local Life#Localevent#Splashed African Colors#African American#Century Boulevard
Boyle Heights Beat

In Boyle Heights, they call it Orgullo￼

For a minute early Saturday morning, it looked like Boyle Heights’ first ever Pride parade was not going to happen. Check-in for marching organizations was at 9 am and organizers had paid for a city permit, to close off a segment of First Street from Boyle to Soto, but as floats and people arrived, event organizers realized the street was not closed off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Are Progressive District Attorneys at Risk?

Last week, the campaign to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón (above left) announced that they had enough signatures to put it on November’s ballot. But these impediments to progressive reform in the criminal justice system need to be taken in context. The Politics. Chesa Boudin’s recall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
coloradoboulevard.net

Tour de Laemmle: Pasadena’s Final Showing

The curtains are closing on the Laemmle Playhouse 7. After 20 plus years as a fixture of the Playhouse Village (formerly Playhouse District), Laemmle Playhouse 7 is leaving Pasadena. If you are a fan of independent, foreign, or art house cinema, you have probably seen a movie at the Playhouse 7.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Dozens of fights at LAX canceled on Father's Day

LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations this weekend has had an effect at Southland airports, with 40 scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The tracking site FlightAware.com also listed 153 flight delays at LAX. John Wayne Airport in Orange County had five flight cancellations...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Why LA Could Become The Next BBQ Hot Spot

Barbeque is an American food steeped in rich tradition. At its heart, it's the simple combination of time, heat, and meat, but within that simple trifecta is plenty of room for individualism and tradition. Several of America's barbeque traditions come from the southern region, with many states having their own unique style that is further broken down by the state's own regions and geography. For instance, North Carolina is known for having a light vinegar-based sauce in the east and a heavier, ketchup-based sauce in the western parts of the state, per Food Network.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy