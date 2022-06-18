ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

Mix of warmer weather and new snow expected to cause avalanches in Glacier National Park

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 3 days ago

GLACIER NAT’L PARK, Mont. - Around two feet of snow has settled in Glacier National Park and officials are warning of avalanches.

Anticipated warmer weather is causing expected avalanches of the new snow over the next few days, with large amounts of avalanche debris being deposited on the road between Road Camp and Siyeh Bend the park said.

Due to the storm, plow crews were delayed in clearing the Going-to-the-Sun Road and crews should be returning to higher elevations Tuesday.

