Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Darwin Thompson

By Colby Patnode
 3 days ago

The Seahawks running back room is amongst the deepest on the team. With Rashaad Penny and Ken Walker III stealing the headlines, could a relatively unknown offseason addition work his way into the rotation?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Darwin Thompson, Running Back

Height/Weight : 5-foot-8, 205 pounds

2021 Stats : N/A

Thompson entered the NFL with relatively little fanfare as a sixth-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played just one season at Utah State, the alma mater of Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner, but he was incredibly productive. He played in 13 games and ran for 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging more than six yards per attempt. But where the diminutive running back impressed on the field, his workout numbers were beyond impressive. At the Aggies' pro day. Thompson stole the show, putting up 28 reps on the 225 pound bench press, scoring a 40-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-6-inch broad jump. Thompson has dressed for 26 NFL games, toting the ball 64 times for the Chiefs and rushing for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Best Case Scenario : Thompson uses his insane athleticism to steal the show in the preseason both on offense and special teams, pushing him above DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer on the depth chart as Seattle's best third down back and landing him on the 53-man roster to open the season.

Worst Case Scenario : Despite the obvious athleticism, Thompson struggles to impress his new coaching staff and finds himself as the sixth or seventh running back on a Seahawks' depth chart that will only carry five players at the most.

What to Expect in 2022: Thompson checks off most, if not all, of the boxes that the Seahawks traditionally looks for in their runners. In terms of athleticism, he stacks up well against the rest of the backfield group. Unless he can provide a definitive upgrade as a third-down back to Homer or steal the show on special teams, however, it appears likely that Thompson's ceiling is on the practice squad and nothing more barring injuries in front of him.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt

