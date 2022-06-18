ASWA Honors: Presidents Award, Bill Shelton Award, Herby Kirby Award For Story of the Year
By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
3 days ago
The Alabama Sports Writers Association biggest annual honors include the Herby Kirby Award for story of the year
The Alabama Sports Writers Association added a new honor of distinction in 2021, with the creation of the Presidents Award for the individual who best exemplifies the spirit of athletics in the state.
The honor is similar in nature to the already existing Bill Shelton Award, named after the late Cullman Times sports editor, which recognizes a writer's contributions to his newspaper, the industry and the community. However, the Presidents Award is meant to recognize someone exemplary outside of the ASWA membership, who is often outside of the spotlight.
Nominations for the Presidents Award may be made at any time to bamacentral@zoho.com.
The winner is determined by the Presidents Council, featuring those who have served as ASWA president over the years, and honored during the annual convention and award banquet in June.
