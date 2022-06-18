ASWA Honors: Presidents Award, Bill Shelton Award, Herby Kirby Award For Story of the Year

The Alabama Sports Writers Association biggest annual honors include the Herby Kirby Award for story of the year

The Alabama Sports Writers Association added a new honor of distinction in 2021, with the creation of the Presidents Award for the individual who best exemplifies the spirit of athletics in the state.

The honor is similar in nature to the already existing Bill Shelton Award, named after the late Cullman Times sports editor, which recognizes a writer's contributions to his newspaper, the industry and the community. However, the Presidents Award is meant to recognize someone exemplary outside of the ASWA membership, who is often outside of the spotlight.

Nominations for the Presidents Award may be made at any time to bamacentral@zoho.com.

The winner is determined by the Presidents Council, featuring those who have served as ASWA president over the years, and honored during the annual convention and award banquet in June.

ASWA Presidents

1974-75 George Smith, Anniston Star

1975-76 Paul Cox, Opelika-Auburn News

1976-78 Bill Lumpkin, Birmingham Post-Herald

1978-80 John Pruett, Huntsville Times

1980-82 Wayne Hester, Anniston Times

1982-84 Phillip Marshall, Montgomery Advertiser

1984-86 John Pruett, Huntsville Times

1986-88 Al Burleson, Huntsville Times

1988-92 Kirk McNair, Bama Magazine

1993-94 Charles Hollis, Birmingham News

1995-96 Ray Melick, Birmingham Post-Herald

1997-98 Doug Segrest, Birmingham News

1999-2000 Tommy Hicks, Mobile Register

2001-02 Phillip Tutor, Anniston Star

2003-04 Kevin Scarbinsky, Birmingham News

2005-06 Greg Seitz, Jacksonville State University

2007-08 Mark McCarter, Huntsville Times

2009-10 Ben Thomas, Mobile Press-Register

2011-12 Gregg Dewalt, Florence Times Daily

2013-14 Jon Johnson, Dothan Eagle

2015-16 Tommy Hicks, Mobile

2017-18 John Zenor, Associated Press

2019-20 Creg Stephenson, AL.com

2021-22 Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral

Bill Shelton Award 2000 Jimmy Smothers 2001 John Pruett 2002 Al Browning 2003 Ross Wood 2004 Mark McCarter 2005 Jon Johnson 2006 Ron Ingram 2007 Mark Edwards 2008 Lew Gilliand 2009 Tommy Deas 2010 Steve Irvine 2011 Mike Szvetitz 2012 Kim Shugart 2013 Andrew Carroll 2014 Shannon Fagan 2015 Greg Dewalt 2016 John Zenor 2017 Ben Thomas 2018 Solomon Crenshaw 2019 Jeff McIntyre 2020 Tommy Hicks 2022 Charles Hollis

Presidents' Award 2021 Steve Savarese 2022 David Housel