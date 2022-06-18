ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Cities new COVID cases rise again

 3 days ago

The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting the number of new cases by ZIP code in the last month through June 17. The ADHS website switched from daily to weekly reporting of COVID cases starting March 23. These reports will show the comparison for the current reporting week against the previous week.

Here are the number of COVID-19 case numbers since the last month for ZIP codes that include the Sun Cities and some surrounding areas, according to the ADHS. Arizona health officials said more than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence:

Sun Cities totals

  • June 4-10 -- 410
  • June 11-17 -- 479

INCREASE (69): 14%

85351 (Sun City)

  • June 4-10 -- 166
  • June 11-17 -- 182

INCREASE (16): 8%

85373 (Sun City, some Peoria and Surprise)

  • June 4-10 -- 93
  • June 11-17 -- 102

INCREASE 9): 8%

85375 (Sun City West)

  • June 4-10 -- 151
  • June 11-17 -- 195

INCREASE (44): 22%

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

