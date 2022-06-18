ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scandia, MN

Bear Takes Bath in Midwest Family’s Backyard, Eats Bird Feeder

By Doc Holliday
 4 days ago
When you live in bear country, you never know what you're gonna witness in your backyard. One Midwest family learned this the hard way when they captured video of a bear taking a bath just prior to him eating their bird feeder. Based on the video description, this happened...

