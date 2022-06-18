Bear Takes Bath in Midwest Family’s Backyard, Eats Bird Feeder
By Doc Holliday
4 days ago
When you live in bear country, you never know what you're gonna witness in your backyard. One Midwest family learned this the hard way when they captured video of a bear taking a bath just prior to him eating their bird feeder. Based on the video description, this happened...
So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The recent triple-digit temperatures are presenting challenges for some drivers.A WCCO viewer named Emily discovered her car's back windshield shattered Monday morning.Eli Padilla with LaMettry's Collision in Inver Grove Heights says extreme heat, wind and pressure can sometimes do that to tempered glass."Lots of times even if you have a small crack or rock chip on the glass already, it'll have a starting breaking point that way," Padilla said.Keeping the car cool, even cracking the windows, is the best move, according to glass repair experts."You could put it in a carport, a garage," said Ron...
Extreme heat put refrigerators and freezers on the fritz at a south metro Costco on Monday. A sign at the Eagan store entrance informed shoppers there'd be no cold items available due to the heat-related outage. The cooling systems had been restored by Monday evening, when a store manager confirmed...
Leave it to Beaver or should I say beavers? There are two beaver parents who just had 6 beaver babies as a new video shows out of a Midwest zoo. A Minnesota zoo through Storyful just shared the first video of 6 little beavers. Here's the backstory from the share on YouTube:
The search for a boater believed missing in western Wisconsin is expanding during its second day. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says a boat belonging to a known 55-year-old man was discovered empty on the shore of Red Cedar Lake, just north of Rice Lake, on Monday morning. Investigators believe the boater went missing sometime Sunday evening.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Steve Graham is preparing to fight as hard as he can. He does his very best to keep his attitude positive. He’s cut out sugars and carbs and alcohol from his diet and made exercise a priority. He knows what lies ahead is tough. "The...
(FOX 9) – A child died in a fire at a home in Pine County, Minnesota, early Monday morning. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a 911 call of a house fire in the Sturgeon Lake area at 1:36 a.m. on June 20, with a boy still in the house.
Buckled pavement on eastbound Highway 60 near Windom, Minnesota on Monday, June 20. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. Traffic delays are being experienced across the Twin Cities metro Monday afternoon with pavement buckling under extreme heat. Buckled pavement on I-35 reduced southbound traffic to one lane near Forest Lake...
(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
An Indigenous restaurant located on a sacred site in Minneapolis was named Best New Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation. Dana Thompson and her husband and partner, Chef Sean Sherman, opened Owamni in 2021 with a mission to revitalize and re-identify North American Cuisine. “We are so proud to be...
A man is dead following a crash that happened in southern Minnesota on Monday night. A State Patrol crash report states that a semi-truck blew a tire, causing it to collide with a pickup truck just after 8 a.m. at Exit 2 of the southbound side of Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.
For the third year in a row there will not be a fireworks celebration in Minneapolis on the Fourth of July. Canceled the previous two years because for COVID-related reasons, the this year's Fourth of July Red, White and Boom! celebration has been canceled due to "construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages," the city announced.
When I left home for college in 2014, this skyline view was something I was desperately longing for. My best friend and I referred to it as "freedom city", excited to branch out from our small-town lives in Long Prairie. It took one year for me to realize city living...
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and other state, county, and city agencies will be taking part in a simulated emergency at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant. On Tuesday, June 21, there will be a variety of field activities and tests that will take...
BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A search is underway for a man that went missing while boating on Red Cedar Lake. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is working with the DNR to search the water. The lake is just southwest of Birchwood. They are currently searching the northern...
On the date of 06/20/2022, at 0136 hours, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a house fire at 9069 Timberline Rd in Sturgeon Lake. The caller stated that a juvenile male was still in the house. Fire departments from Moose. Lake, Willow River, Sturgeon Lake,...
Many cities in our area held Juneteenth celebrations for the first time. Marcellus Davis, Racial Equity Diversity & Inclusion Manager in Brooklyn Park, explains the meaning and feeling behind Juneteenth celebrations. “It is the day that is the truest form of freedom in America, and for all, not just for...
Nurses at hospitals across the state were picketing Tuesday in attempt to re-negotiate their contracts in a way they say will better serve them and their patients. The informational pickets are being held by nurses in both the Twin Ports and Hastings. Allina's Regina Hospital, St. Luke's and Essentia-St. Mary's...
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
