City of Lodi wastewater rates to rise next month

In March, the City of Lodi raised its water rates for the first time in two years, and in July, wastewater rates will see a similar increase after a two-year period of inertia.

The Lodi City Council on Wednesday voted 4-0 to increase wastewater rates by 3% for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The increase will take effect July 1.

In March 2019, the council approved a five-year program of rate adjustments for water, wastewater and solid waste services, in accordance with Proposition 218, which requires agencies to notify residents of proposed rate increases 45 days prior to adoption.

The last time wastewater rates were increased was 2019, according to staff. That year, the rates increased by 2.9%.

“(The years) 2020 and 2021 were COVID-related,” Public Works management analyst Rebecca Areida-Yadav told the council. “Due to all the hardships the residents were facing, it was decided not to do increases those two years.”

According to Wednesday’s staff report, the proposed rate adjustments are needed to generate enough revenue to meet ongoing operational and maintenance costs, debt obligations, and capital maintenance improvements.

Under the increase, a two-bedroom home with a flat rate of $38.27 per month will see bills increase by $1.15, and a three-bedroom home with a flat rate of $47.84 will see a monthly bill increase of $1.44.

A four-bedroom home with a monthly flat rate bill of $57.41 will see a $1.72 increase, Areida said.

For usage-based customers, those currently charged $2.97 per cubic feet of water will see monthly bills increased by $0.09, and those with a three-quarter-inch meter charge of $26.14 a month will see an increase of $0.78.

The proposed increases are less than Galt’s $78.28 a month average bill and Lathrop’s $75 monthly bill, as well as Stockton’s $52.30 and Manteca’s $43.30.

However, Lodi is the only city in the county that has begun charging usage rates, staff said. The other cities are starting to implement those fees, staff said.

No discussion was undertaken during the meeting. Councilman Alan Nakanishi was absent.