Ground broken for Smithfield Latter-day Saint Temple (article and photo gallery)

By Brock Marchant staff writer
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a considerable breeze, the rows of shovels used to break ground for the Smithfield temple remained upright on their stand before being used to pierce the earth this morning. The piles of dirt upturned by two Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints apostles — Elders Quentin Cook...

Herald-Journal

Smithfield Temple: A Beacon of Light

Two apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elders Quentin L. Cook and his wife, Mary, and Gary E. Stevenson, and his wife, Lesa, presided and conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the Smithfield Utah Temple, Cache Valley’s second temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Smithfield, Utah.
Herald-Journal

Rural Route News - June 22, 2022

The daughters of Kerry and Lacey Christensen are on the rodeo royalty trail again this summer. Jyllian entered the rodeo queen contest for the Cache County Fair and Rodeo and was selected as the Jr. Queen. Greenlee will be the 1st Attendant to the Preston Jr. Queen for the Famous Preston Night Rodeo. It will be a busy summer of parades and horses for the Christensen family.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Jillian Jarvis and Walter Iverson

Kurt and Margret Iverson are happy to announce the addition of a new daughter in law to their family!. Their son Walter married Jillian, the daughter of Matthew and Heather Jarvis, May 4th, 2022 in the Provo City Center Temple. Walter and Jillian are currently attending BYU Provo. Walter graduated...
PRESTON, ID
getnews.info

Logan Family Practice Celebrates First Anniversary

Abundant Family Practice is the newest option for health care in Cache Valley for the entire family. Owned and operated by Chad Speth, Family Nurse Practitioner, Chad is knowledgeable in treating patients of all ages in primary care and urgent care settings. Abundant Family Practice is pleased to announce that...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Out of the Past

Commencing with train No. 2 leaving Ogden March 9th, a through sleeper will be operated between San Francisco and Chicago on that train. Effective same date Portland to Council Bluffs, tourist sleeper will operate between Portland and Green River only, connection being made at Green River by train from Portland with San Francisco. Chicago tourist sleeper on train.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Lucas, Robert Brent (Bob)

Robert Brent Lucas (Bob), 73, passed away June 17, 2022 at his home in North Logan. He is the husband of Susan Watkins Lucas. Bob and Susan had great love for and devotion to each other. Bob is the son of George and Arlene Lucas (deceased), Ogden, Utah. His wife Susan's parents are Reynold and Elaine Watkins (also deceased), Logan, Utah. Robert was brother to William Lucas (Annette), Hooper, Utah, and Linda Banks (Greg), Arvada, Colorado. Bob was adored by many...especially members of his family. He was so uniquely himself and dearly loved. Family members said about him: "There is only one "Bob" in the universe. He is just so "Bob." "His hearty laugh brightened many of my days." "He is the most generous person I know." Bob was an incredible artist with the genius to create beauty that he seemed to envision instinctively. He graduated in Fine Arts with a specialty in Ceramics from Weber State. He created many beautiful pieces of art including ceramic pieces, metal sculptures, and jewelry. Bob loved to create outdoor beauty and did landscaping, and beautiful rock work. He collected hundreds of hard-to-find, beautifully illustrated children's books that he frequently read to Susan, pausing to comment on the artist and illustrations. He valued conventional and unconventional art and saw beauty in the less appreciated and more mundane things in the world. Bob was a photographer. He and Susan loved to hike and take pictures of nature. He was a chef extraordinaire and a world-class skier. A roofing accident earlier in his life resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries. Bob rarely complained about his frequent pain. He was upbeat, cheerful, gracious, and above all tender and kind. He will be greatly missed and remembered with deep gratitude and love. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m, at the Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North, Logan. A private viewing will be held. Internment will be at the Logan City Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and be accessed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Milestone birthdays for Wayne Keetch and Vaughn Pugmire

All are invited to the birthday events of two of Bear Lake’s finest. Wayne Keetch is turning 80 and will have a celebration at St. Charles Bowery, the picnic area just south of the church, on Friday, July 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open-house style, relaxed and informal.
MONTPELIER, ID
campsnearme.art

Camping Near Causey Reservoir Utah

Bekijk hotelprijzen en aanbiedingen. See Location on the Map. Causey Reservoir Fishing Utah Lakes And Reservoirs Utah Lakes Utah Fishing Salt Lake County. Reserveer online laagste prijzen. Camping near causey reservoir utah. In early Spring the put-in is a simple park and paddle. Forest Service Wasatch-Cache National ForestThe Forest Service...
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Developing Town: A cultural icon for more than two decades

Editorial Note: Part 277 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1928-1932; Preston Citizen, 2013; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Images of America — Preston, by Necia Seamons.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Officials warn of high fire danger as summer begins

Box Elder County has yet to see its first big wildfire of the year, and officials are hoping to keep it that way as the annual fireworks season draws near. Cool and occasionally wet weather has kept fire danger relatively low so far this year, but with Tuesday’s solstice marking the official beginning of summer, conditions are likely to get more volatile as high heat and low humidity settle in for the season.
TREMONTON, UT
kvnutalk

Truck rolls into Logan River near Wood Camp – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Police and paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover Monday morning in Logan Canyon, US-89. The crash occurred near Wood Camp around 8:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a Dodge Dakota was travelling near milepost 472, when it went off the road and into the Logan River. Passing motorists rushed to help the occupant out of the truck.
KUTV

What to know for Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show

(KUTV) — The 2022 Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show coming to the Hill Air Force Base is expected to draw over 500,000 spectators. Event organizers have offered tips to help attendees and their families safely navigate the event, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday. Arriving.
CLEARFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664. • Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
ABC4

Massive Ogden apartment fire displaces residents

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Six people have been displaced after an apartment building went up in flames in Ogden on Tuesday morning. The Ogden Fire Department says a two-story structure was affected near the area of 2200 Jefferson Ave. around 5:46 a.m. Authorities say heavy smoke can be seen billowing out from the roof and […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Things to do on Juneteenth in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – With Juneteenth officially becoming a federal holiday in June 2021, more and more cities are recognizing the day as a time to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Here in Utah, there are plenty of events happening for those who are looking to celebrate — especially with the family. Here are […]
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Idaho driver crashes into river at Logan Canyon, authorities say

An 18-year-old piloted a pickup into the Logan River while driving in Logan Canyon on Monday morning, authorities say. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the Bloomington woman was driving northbound in the canyon when she failed to effectively navigate a turn. She drove onto the shoulder, over-corrected twice and drove upright in the river, Brenchley said.
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Body found at Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah — A body was found at the mouth of Ogden Canyon on Saturday, according to officials. Lt. Michael Rounkles with Ogden police said no signs of foul play were discovered. The case is still under investigation by police. This story will be updated.
OGDEN, UT

