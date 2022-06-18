Ground broken for Smithfield Latter-day Saint Temple (article and photo gallery)

Robert Brent Lucas (Bob), 73, passed away June 17, 2022 at his home in North Logan. He is the husband of Susan Watkins Lucas. Bob and Susan had great love for and devotion to each other. Bob is the son of George and Arlene Lucas (deceased), Ogden, Utah. His wife Susan's parents are Reynold and Elaine Watkins (also deceased), Logan, Utah. Robert was brother to William Lucas (Annette), Hooper, Utah, and Linda Banks (Greg), Arvada, Colorado. Bob was adored by many...especially members of his family. He was so uniquely himself and dearly loved. Family members said about him: "There is only one "Bob" in the universe. He is just so "Bob." "His hearty laugh brightened many of my days." "He is the most generous person I know." Bob was an incredible artist with the genius to create beauty that he seemed to envision instinctively. He graduated in Fine Arts with a specialty in Ceramics from Weber State. He created many beautiful pieces of art including ceramic pieces, metal sculptures, and jewelry. Bob loved to create outdoor beauty and did landscaping, and beautiful rock work. He collected hundreds of hard-to-find, beautifully illustrated children's books that he frequently read to Susan, pausing to comment on the artist and illustrations. He valued conventional and unconventional art and saw beauty in the less appreciated and more mundane things in the world. Bob was a photographer. He and Susan loved to hike and take pictures of nature. He was a chef extraordinaire and a world-class skier. A roofing accident earlier in his life resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries. Bob rarely complained about his frequent pain. He was upbeat, cheerful, gracious, and above all tender and kind. He will be greatly missed and remembered with deep gratitude and love. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m, at the Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North, Logan. A private viewing will be held. Internment will be at the Logan City Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and be accessed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO