ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Straphanger thrown onto tracks during brawl at Grand Central Station

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0xl7_0gF6sb7W00
Straphanger thrown onto tracks during brawl at Grand Central Station New York Daily News/TNS

A subway commuter is lucky to be alive after he was thrown onto the tracks at Grand Central Station during a fight with a stranger, cops said Saturday.

The 51-year-old victim was waiting for a train at the No. 7 platform at about 4 p.m. Friday when he got into an argument with a man wearing a neon yellow shirt, police were told.

The argument quickly turned physical, cops said. During the struggle, the victim was shoved backward off the platform onto the tracks.

No trains entered the station as the man scrambled back onto the platform, cops said.

The victim suffered a deep cut to his head in the fall and was treated by EMS at the scene.

His attacker ran out of the station and was still being sought Saturday.

The fight occurred as cops struggle with a surging uptick in assaults along city subway lines.

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was knifed multiple times in Brooklyn as he waited for an A train at the Broadway Junction station by two strangers who accused him of staring, police said.

Cops were still looking for his attackers. The teen was stabbed in the neck and treated at Brookdale University Hospital.

As of June 5, cops were investigating 260 assaults in transit this year, 27 more than last year, according to NYPD statistics.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 12

Guest
3d ago

The subway is safer than ever before! Said the NY Comptroller and Mayor Sequins

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man sleeping under van outside Queens cemetery killed when driver unwittingly runs over him

A man sleeping under a van parked next to a Queens cemetery was killed when the driver returned to the vehicle and unwitting ran over him, police said Wednesday. The bizarre tragedy unfolded just outside Mt. Zion Cemetery on Maurice Ave. near 54th Drive in Maspeth about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, cops said. The driver of the van, a 2008 Ford E-350 equipped with a cherry picker, returned to the ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Woman, 25, fatally struck by driver as she tries to cross Brooklyn street: ‘Life cut too short’

A 25-year-old woman was fatally struck by a driver as she tried to cross a Brooklyn street, police said Wednesday. Vorda Begum was crossing Flatlands Ave. near Ralph Ave. in Flatlands when she was hit by the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus just before 9:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. “It’s very sad what happened to her,” said Samantha Sookdeo, a childhood friend of the victim. “She didn’t deserve what ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Solo NYPD patrols begin on NYC subway system, over police union’s objection

NYPD officers assigned to subway lines are now conducting solo patrols to expand law enforcement’s presence on mass transit, Mayor Adams announced Tuesday, over the objections from the city’s largest police union. The solo patrols began Monday night, Adams said during an afternoon press conference in Brooklyn, where the NYPD demolished 100 dirt bikes seized during a crack down on reckless ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Man slashed Manhattan subway rider after spitting on him: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who span on and yelled at another man early Monday morning before attacking him. The victim, 29, was near the turnstiles at the Bowling Green station about 4:10 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man. That stranger then spat on the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
insideedition.com

New York Restaurant Helps Woman Who Wrote 'Please Call Police' on Grubhub Order

A New York restaurant helped save a woman being held hostage who wrote "Please call police" on a Grubhub order, its owner said. The Chipper Truck Cafe, a Yonkers eatery open 24 hours a day, received the desperate plea Sunday at about 5:00 a.m., owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition Digital. The note, included in the online order form's "additional instructions," asked for police help and said "Please don't make it obvious."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fake UPS driver beats man with stick during Brooklyn robbery: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11)– A suspect impersonating a UPS driver beat a man with a wooden stick before forcing his way into the victim’s Brooklyn apartment and stealing several valuables, police said Tuesday. The incident occurred at the 28-year-old victim’s apartment at Winthrop Street and East 94th Street in East Flatbush on June 7 at around 12:30 p.m., […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Subway#Ems#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
PIX11

Man shot several times in Bronx scooter drive-by: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was struck in the chest several times June 13 after a scooter-riding suspect fired in front of a Bronx business, police said Tuesday. The 24-year-old victim was standing on Lafayette Avenue with other people when two suspects drove up. One of those suspects fired multiple times, police said, […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Yellow taxi SUV driver jumps curb, strikes pedestrians on Broadway in Midtown Manhattan

At least three pedestrians were struck when a taxi SUV driver jumped the curb on Broadway in Midtown Manhattan Monday afternoon, police said. Three victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, FDNY officials said. The taxi SUV driver vaulted the curb then slammed into a building on Broadway near W. 29th St. about 12:55 p.m., cops said. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit ...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Surveillance pics released of four men wanted for Times Square drug spot slashing

Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of four men wanted for slashing a 23-year-old man during a clash over a Times Square drug spot. The victim was standing near the corner of 42nd St. and Seventh Ave. when the attackers stormed over and confronted him about 8:20 p.m. June 14, cops said. The five were quarreling over who controlled the marijuana trade at the corner when one of the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Detainees die 2 days in a row while in NYC DOC custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the second day in a row, a detainee died while in Department of Correction custody in New York City, officials said. The individual died Tuesday morning at Bellevue Hospital’s Prison Ward, authorities said. It marks the eighth custody death of 2022. On Monday, an inmate died at the George R. Vierno […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Son in custody after stabbing parents in the head in Brooklyn home: NYPD

GEORGETOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents after an argument in their Brooklyn home Tuesday night, police said. The 52-year-old father and the 65-year-old mother were both stabbed in the head inside 7314 Bergen Cove Road in Georgetown at approximately 10:10 p.m., officials said. The victims suffered multiple lacerations […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

‘Times Square Killer’ Richard Cottingham charged with cold case Long Island murder that preceded NYC and NJ slay spree

The infamous “Times Square Killer,” already serving a life sentence for a decades-old murder spree, faced new charges Wednesday for the long-unsolved 1968 sexual assault and slaying of a Long Island dance teacher. Serial killer Richard Cottingham, now 75, was linked to the brutal 54-year-old killing of Diane Cusick by DNA evidence, as first reported by Newsday. The 23-year-old victim, mother ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Yonkers cafe helps save woman thanks to note on order

YONKERS -- A Yonkers cafe helped police rescue a hostage in the Bronx, thanks to a message on Grubhub.CBS2's Jessica Moore reports on how quick-thinking employees may have saved someone's life.The order came in to the Chipper Truck Cafe at 5 a.m. Saturday -- an Irish breakfast sandwich, a cheeseburger, and an alarming note."People normally put notes like, 'Can you leave it in my driveway? Can I have extra syrup in my order? Can I have an extra soda?" But never something like this," employee Alicia Berme told Moore.In what appears to be a hurried message, the person ordering wrote...
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

Third suspect charged in Manhattan lounge murder over Cartier watch

A 20-year-old held on a gun charge at Rikers Island is now accused of murdering a man over a pricey Cartier watch at a Manhattan lounge last year, police said Monday. Ryell Rainey is charged with murder, robbery, gun possession and assault in the Sept. 20 shooting at the Opus Lounge on 10th Ave. in Inwood. Two other suspects had already been arrested in the fatal jewelry robbery of Jeffrey ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy