Tost: Pierre Gasly Will Remain With AlphaTauri in 2023 F1 Season

Pierre Gasly will remain with AlphaTauri for the 2023 Formula One season, team boss Franz Tost confirmed on Saturday.

During a morning press conference, the team principal said it is “100% confirmed” that the Frenchman is staying. He later added, “He has a valid contract. There’s nothing more to say.”

The news comes as speculation has risen in recent weeks that Gasly would “consider all options” for his future following Sergio Perez’s contract extension with Red Bull . According to Chris Medland , Gasly suggested in Baku that he was speaking with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko about possibly being loaned to another team.

The Frenchman has been part of the Red Bull F1 pipeline for the last six years, competing in five races in 2017 for then-Toro Rosso. He competed with the junior/sister team full-time until he was tabbed to race alongside Max Verstappen with Red Bull in 2019. Gasly was demoted mid-season before going on to win at Monza in 2020.

The Frenchman is coming off of a fifth place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix—his highest this season.

