Leclerc to Start From Back of the Grid in F1’s Canadian GP

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Ferrari fitted new engine components after a power unit issue at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that led to his second DNF in three races.

IMAGO / Nordphoto

Charles Leclerc will start at the back of the grid for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Ferrari added new power unit components to the Monegasque’s car just before the third practice on Saturday, which included a new internal combustion engine, turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K. Drivers are allotted three parts a season, and this pushed Leclerc to four. He had already been dealt a 10-spot grid penalty on Friday after a new control electronic was added to his car, his third of the season and one over the 2022 limit.

Ferrari confirmed on Friday that Leclerc’s engine “is beyond repair” after his DNF in Baku.

“One possible cause of the failure is that it occurred as a consequence of the PU [power unit] problem in Spain,” the team said in a statement. “We are now working on countermeasures to strengthen the package and the situation is under control.”

This does not necessarily mean Leclerc will start 20th for the Canadian Grand Prix. AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda was dealt a similar penalty so if the Ferrari star can qualify higher than the Japanese driver in Q1 on Saturday, Leclerc could start P19. But, this does end Leclerc’s streak of four consecutive pole positions.

These moves come after two DNFs in the span of three races this season in Spain and Azerbaijan. Leclerc watched as his comfortable lead in the driver standings suddenly shifted as his car problems began. Max Verstappen leads with 150, Sergio Pérez sits second at 129 and Leclerc rounds out the group with 116. George Russell is closing the gap in fourth, just 17 points behind Leclerc.

Teammate Carlos Sainz also received a new internal combustion unit—his third and final allotted for the season. If another is fitted, he will face a penalty.

There is more than half of the Formula One season remaining as the sport enters the Canadian Grand Prix, round nine of 22.

Comments / 0

