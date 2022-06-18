ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Juneteenth murals take shape at Oceanfront during ‘Unity in the Community’ art walk

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
Chavonne Whisonant of Hampton works on her mural along the boardwalk at the Oceanfront on Friday, June 17, 2022, in celebration of Juneteenth this Sunday. The project is called "Unity Art Walk," stretching from 15th to 31st street. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

From abstract to realism, the Oceanfront’s inaugural Unity in the Community art walk was all about spreading inspiration and representation, according to artists working to create Juneteenth-inspired murals for the weekend festival.

Chesapeake native Desiree Donovan, 20, leaned in to her canvas as she painted braids onto a young Black girl, who was having her hair done by her mother. The dark skin tones and hair contrasted against the teal blue background, drawing plenty of looks.

“That is so awesome,” shouted a woman as she jogged by.

Donovan, painting her first mural, said she wanted the piece to be an impactful representation of Black beauty.

“I find Black hair very beautiful,” she said. “It is a way to connect people of color. I always think of my mom and my auntie doing my hair. I hope this will connect with people who remember their mom doing their hair. And I think it gets a conversation going.”

Donovan said she hopes people will see Virginia Beach’s Juneteenth festival as an opportunity to learn the history of African Americans.

“I think it is very important to be able to ask questions without being judged for what you don’t know,” she said. “I hope people will use Juneteenth as a time for open discussion. This should be an open, informative weekend.”

The Virginia African American Cultural Center selected 21 artists from around the state to create 30 murals along the boardwalk for the city’s Juneteenth celebration. Of the 21, 14 are from diverse cultural backgrounds, one is deaf and six are white.

Over the past three days, they have gathered to create the “Unity in the Community” art walk, which stretches more than a mile between 15th and 31st streets. The murals have been painted on custom designed wooden frames attached to the boardwalk railing, making the artwork visible to anyone on the boardwalk or the beach.

“We hope this art project creates a space where diverse cultural viewpoints are shared and appreciated by one united community,” said Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, founder and chairman of VAACC.

Kate Pittman, Director of the Vibe Creative District who worked with VAACC to bring the Virginia Beach Juneteenth festival to life, said organizers specifically sought local talent.

“There is heavy emphasis on local talent to celebrate community building and unity in our community,” Pittman said.

Around 21st Street, James L. Thornhill was set up beachside, working to paint “a little king,” — the Black child sat reading, his crown tilted as he looked at his book. The inspiration, Thornhill said, was reading and education and inspiring youth to be great.

“A community that reads together, learns together. We travel the world through books,” Thornhill said. “He has his crown on his head, because he is being inspired and encouraged to be a little king and to grow up to be great in the world. I hope other kids will see it and will know that they are also little kings and queens.”

Also in Thornhill’s painting is a vibrant butterfly and a globe, which he used to symbolize the main themes of the art walk.

“The butterfly is about metamorphosis and transformation. We are all changing and growing. And the globe is about bridging the gap between countries and people and reminding each other that we are all human,” Thornhill sad.

Near the hub of the festival were two Richmond-based artists, busy painting as activity buzzed around them. A few beach-goers stopped to gaze at their creations, commenting on the colors.

“It is all about spreading the love,” said Nicole Gomez, her vibrant blue mural with red and pink hearts positioned against the backdrop of the ocean. “We really need a little more love today.”

On the other side of Gomez, Nico Cathcart balanced on a step ladder as she delicately painted glasses on a Black man, beaming as he was embraced by a woman and child. Cathcart, who is deaf, said her mural was about connecting the people with the arts across race, backgrounds and generations.

“I hope people come away from it with a little bit of joy, community, and feeling of mutual support,” Cathcart said.

The murals will be on display at the Oceanfront for the next 30-60 days, depending on weather conditions.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

