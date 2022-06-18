Cleveland celebrates Juneteenth Freedom Fest downtown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery.

For the second year, it’s being celebrated in downtown Cleveland Saturday from noon-10 p.m. on Mall C, as seen in the video above.

The celebration includes performances by Grammy Award winner Keyon Harrold, Grammy Award winner Bilal, Karamu House and Hubbs Groove, and ends with fireworks.

For more information, click here . Juneteenth events are also being held in Akron and other parts of Northeast Ohio throughout the weekend. See a preview of the event in the below videos:

