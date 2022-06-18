ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland celebrates Juneteenth Freedom Fest downtown

By Laura Morrison, Darren Sweeney
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery.

For the second year, it’s being celebrated in downtown Cleveland Saturday from noon-10 p.m. on Mall C, as seen in the video above.

The celebration includes performances by Grammy Award winner Keyon Harrold, Grammy Award winner Bilal, Karamu House and Hubbs Groove, and ends with fireworks.

For more information, click here . Juneteenth events are also being held in Akron and other parts of Northeast Ohio throughout the weekend. See a preview of the event in the below videos:

Ikena Owonago
3d ago

Juneteenth about when Slaves in Texas for notice of emancipation Proclamation Ohio never had Slavery don't celebrate it and I'm African American better time would be served drawing attention to Unions broken promise of 40 acres and a mule to freed slaves of which most black people ancestors NEVER GOT causing modern day poverty stop dancing start fighting for Reparations.

