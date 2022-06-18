ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show production team arrested in Capitol Hill office building

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJey5_0gF6q4LK00

US Capitol Police said on Friday that officers arrested a group of unauthorised people in a congressional office building on Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry.

The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS Late Show with Stephen Colbert , Fox News first reported and The Associated Press confirmed.

A senior House source provided the network with a list of nine people who were stopped by officers. The list includes several producers from the show, and Robert Smigel, the voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

The incident occurred on Thursday night following the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.

Fox News reports that the group was arrested in the Longworth House Office Building and had been at the Cannon House Office Building earlier in the day to get interviews about the committee hearing.

They were asked to move on from the Cannon building because they did not have the proper press credentials.

Capitol Police said they received a call about a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building around 8.30pm.

“Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway,” the agency said in a statement. “The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter , CBS said the production team was at the Capitol Wednesday and Thursday to record a comedy segment featuring Triumph.

“Their interviews at the Capitol were authorised and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed,” the network said.

“After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.”

Fox News reports they were arrested near Rep Lauren Boebert ’s office and had also taken pictures and video near the office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy .

The USCP statement said the case remains “an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the US Attorney.”

Capitol Police, departing from standard practice, refused to provide the names of the people who were arrested.

With reporting from The Associated Press

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Robert Smigel
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Production Team#Fox News#Capitol Police#Cbs#The Associated Press#House#Congressional
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder who refused to certify election results sentenced for joining Capitol riot

A county official in New Mexico whose refusal to certify recent election results relies on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has been sentenced for his role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – was sentenced on 17 June to 14 days in jail, including time already served, and was fined $3,000 with one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.He was convicted earlier this year on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area but was acquitted of disorderly conduct. Video footage during...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
Deadline

Ginni Thomas Says She “Can’t Wait” To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee After She Is Served With Letter Requesting Interview

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was served with an official letter yesterday from the Congressional Committee Investigating January 6 requesting an interview, according to MSNBC. A reported copy of the letter posted online says, “The Select Committee has obtained evidence that [Trump lawyer] John Eastman worked to develop alternate slates of electors to stop the electoral count on January 6…The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman during this time period. We believe you may have information regarding John Eastman’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Why Fox started covering the Jan. 6 hearings

After declining to air the January 6 committee’s prime time hearing, Fox News decided to run day two of the panel’s proceedings. CNN media analyst Bill Carter joins Victor Blackwell to discuss why the outlet shifted its stance.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

708K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy