ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Saturday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Joey Krehbiel from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfork (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP James Norwood from Philadelphia in exchange for cash considerations.

DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of OF Riley Greene from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Hector Neris.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Appointed LHP Jose Suarez 27th man for today's doubleheader.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Braden Bishop on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Chris Owings on a minor league contract and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Appointed LHP Justus Sheffield 27th man for today's doubleheader.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Trevor Richards on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Matt Gage from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Jacob Webb outright to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Frank Schwindel on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Alfonso Rivas from Iowa (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated OF Lorenzo Cain for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Jonathan Davis from Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Bailey Falter to Lehigh Valley (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Andres Machado from Rochester (IL). Placed LHP Evan Lee on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Joan Adon to Rochester.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DL Thiadric Hanseon on a two-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed New York Red Bulls II (USL) M Steven Sserwadda to a short-term loan.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Rio Hope-Gund on a four-day loan from Loudoun United FC (USL).

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Braves#Washington Nationals#Detroit Tigers#Los Angeles Angels#Baseball#Sports#Boston Red Sox#Houston Astros#Minnesota Twins#Seattle Mariners#Toronto Blue Jays#Chicago Cubs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
68K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy