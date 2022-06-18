ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Checkout to help out: Lubbock supermarkets start fundraiser for foster care nonprofit group

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0f8m_0gF6pwWA00

A Lubbock-wide fundraising effort will continue through June 27 at supermarkets across the city, according to a company news release.

On Wednesday, June 16, 2022, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos started a donate-at-the-register campaign for CASA of the South Plains, Inc. At checkout, customers can add any dollar amount to their grocery bill as a donation. The United Family will match up to $10,000 of contributions.

United has also teamed up with Frenship ISD to provide a mini-grocery store playhouse in the Casas for CASA raffle fundraiser, which continues through June.

The funds will go directly to CASA of South Plains, a non-profit aiming to bring community members to help children in the foster care system. These volunteer advocates "create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing," according to the release.

"Today more than ever, we face a real and very urgent need to advocate for children in foster care in the South Plains," said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains. "Every single dollar donated to CASA through this campaign will stay right here in our community and go directly to serving our most vulnerable children."

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Planning Department Reminds Citizens to Apply for ‘Neighborhood Project Program’

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The City of Lubbock Planning Department is still accepting applications for the “Neighborhood Project Program.” This program allows residents of Lubbock to apply for small projects within their neighborhood to be considered for funding. Funding for each approved project can be up to $10,000. Projects such as benches, bike racks, public art, or corridor beautification can be considered for this program.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Lubbock Toy Store Sells Puzzles, Blocks and Bigotry

Building Blocks of Lubbock has been around since I was a kid. I used to go there with my parents if I made good grades and pick out a couple of puzzles and toys. Browsing through toys there was one of my best childhood memories. I took a peek at their Facebook page today and quickly realized that I will never be going there again.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Lubbock, TX
Society
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
South Plains, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Lewis sisters preparing for the 32nd annual reunion

LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lewis sisters have spent the last 31 years intentionally bonding together through an annual reunion. The actions of the sister’s event has inspired others to do the same. It started as a way to honor their late mother, and it’s been going strong since.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Get Your Pets Microchipped for Free in Lubbock

We're more than halfway through June and I bet you didn't know that it's National Microchipping Month. Fortunately the month pertains to microchipping dogs, cats and other animals you'd consider a pet, not the microchipping of humans. That's a whole other topic for another day and time. It's great that...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Look Inside a Historical Lubbock Home Turned Frat House

One of the greatest things about Lubbock, Texas is that fact that it is home to Texas Tech University. Everyone loves the school and the entire city would be different if the university wasn't here. This is especially true when you look at the historical parts of Lubbock. Most of...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Fundraising#United Supermarkets#Food Drink#Charity#Casa#The South Plains Inc#The United Family#Business News
everythinglubbock.com

South Plains College to host street sign dedication on June 22

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from South Plains College:. Blaine McDonald of Levelland will be recognized during the renaming of the street at the entrance to the parking lot on the north side of the Administration Building. At 10 a.m. on June 22 (Wednesday), the Blaine McDonald Drive street sign will be unveiled.
LEVELLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
everythinglubbock.com

Luxury golf and social club coming to the hub city

LUBBOCK, Texas – A new unique golf experience is set to tee off next summer in the hub city. Red Feather Golf and Social Club is currently in the process of construction, hoping to provide its members with a laid back, luxury experience. “Brad Ralston, the owner of red...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Freedom of Speech Isn’t the Only Thing Not Allowed at Buffalo Springs Lake

I've already seen someone post that Buffalo Springs Lake is anti-1st Amendment because they want to regulate cursing. But get ready for a real shock. In addition to recently entertaining a proposal that would ban foul language, Buffalo Springs Lake is apparently also against people exercising their 2nd Amendment rights, because you can't take your firearm in there either.
BUFFALO SPRINGS, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Radio DJ Gets COVID-19…For the Second Time

I initially got hit by the big nasty virus back in November 2020. I guess I got it from going to Walmart or something, because at this time I wasn't exactly going out and doing things very much. I still don't, really. My first go-around sucked. My throat felt awful,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

In This Moment’s Lubbock Show Is Now Ready to Roll

Take about a streak of bad luck. This show had it. In This Moment's first attempt to play the 39th FMX Birthday Bash in April 2020 was quashed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The rescheduled date was then postponed after a band member caught COVID-19 with no time to find a replacement. And that's just the stuff you know about.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock ISD looking to replace Scot Mayfield

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock ISD announced it accepted the resignation of District 5 trustee, Scot Mayfield on Thursday. LISD will interview candidates and appoint a new candidate to serve the rest of Mayfield’s term. Interested candidates can submit a letter of intent or a resume to trustee.district5@LubbockISD.org. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock’s unemployment rose in May 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock rose during the month of May 2022. The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.0 percent, up from the reported 2.8 percent in April. An estimated 162,700 residents in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy