Checkout to help out: Lubbock supermarkets start fundraiser for foster care nonprofit group

A Lubbock-wide fundraising effort will continue through June 27 at supermarkets across the city, according to a company news release.

On Wednesday, June 16, 2022, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos started a donate-at-the-register campaign for CASA of the South Plains, Inc. At checkout, customers can add any dollar amount to their grocery bill as a donation. The United Family will match up to $10,000 of contributions.

United has also teamed up with Frenship ISD to provide a mini-grocery store playhouse in the Casas for CASA raffle fundraiser, which continues through June.

The funds will go directly to CASA of South Plains, a non-profit aiming to bring community members to help children in the foster care system. These volunteer advocates "create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing," according to the release.

"Today more than ever, we face a real and very urgent need to advocate for children in foster care in the South Plains," said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains. "Every single dollar donated to CASA through this campaign will stay right here in our community and go directly to serving our most vulnerable children."

