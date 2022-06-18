Woman Assaulted While Walking Her Dog

MELROSE—Saturday, June 18th, West Hollywood deputies arrived at Melrose Ave & Westmount Drive at 6:27am after they received a call from a woman who reported that she was assaulted by a black, transient...
An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint in Newhall Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Newhall encountered an assault with a deadly weapon suspect near the Newhall Park and Ride on Newhall Avenue near the 14 Freeway, according to initial reports.
LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
Deputies are investigating a burglary at the Newhall Jimmy Dean’s Charbroiled Burgers which occurred early Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies received reports of a burglary at the Jimmy Dean’s on the corner of Lyons Avenue and Kansas Street in Newhall, according to officials. “Deputies did find...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of murdering a research scientist in Malibu Creek State Park was sentenced Tuesday to three years and eight months in jail for attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies while he has been in custody. Jurors found Anthony Rauda, 45, guilty June...
Authorities Monday publicly identified the 30-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son on Father’s Day in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli of Palmdale with a gunshot wound to his upper body sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his 7-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
The person who was brought to the attention of authorities as the victim of a possible drowning on Monday evening has been identified as a Newhall resident. Jack Smith, 82, of Newhall, was identified Tuesday as the person who died the evening before in a community hot tub on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that wounded a man at a grocery store in Glendora Monday night.Larry Ronnie Bravo, 25, was arrested in connection with the shooting at Vons, 435 W. Foothill Blvd. in Glendora, according to police.Officers were called out to Vons at about 9 p.m. Monday for a man with a gunshot wound in the store. He was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center for treatment police said.Glendora police say the two men argued inside the store, and Bravo shot the other man once. The shooting was deemed to be the result of an ongoing domestic dispute, rather than an act of violence, police said.Bravo was arrested in Pomona at about noon. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according...
LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a traffic collision in Lancaster Friday afternoon. He was 31-year-olf Anthony Herrera III of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal collision occurred around 5:40 p.m. Friday, June 17, near the intersection of 10th Street...
CORONA, Calif. - A man experiencing homelessness has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman at a Corona business, according to police. James Billingsley, 24, was arrested Thursday after a short chase. Corona Police say they responded to a welfare check at 1950 Compton Ave. #105 around 1 p.m. Thursday, and found a 41-year-old woman dead inside. People at the scene told officers that Billingsley knew the owner and frequented the area. Just over an hour later, Billingsley was found just a mile from the scene and detained after trying to run from officers.
Multiple lanes of the eastbound I-10 Freeway in Santa Monica were closed Tuesday morning following a fatal collision. The incident was first reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Cloverfield Boulevard on-ramp of the 10 FWY, where a motorcyclist was said to have collided with a pedestrian who was on the road. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Investigators have since revealed that the deceased person was the pedestrian, who was reportedly attempting to cross the freeway on foot. They also believe that other drivers hit the pedestrian's body, but remained at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with major injuries, though their status was not immediately known.Santa Monica Police Department officers were also expected to assist with the investigation.Motorists were asked to avoid the area after CHP officers issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the freeway for at least an hour.
ANTELOPE VALLEY – A trucker who was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after his big rig careened off the roadway in the Antelope Valley suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, authorities said. He was identified as 65-year-old Richard Alvarez of Hesperia, according to the Los Angeles...
