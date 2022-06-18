ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Love, Anxiety And Triumph In Rolling Stone Cover Story

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PU0HV_0gF6pgdm00

Click here to read the full article.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Megan Thee Stallion has given her most detailed interview to date in her newest Rolling Stone cover story.

Megan Thee Stallion (whose real name is Megan Pete), spoke with RS ‘s Mankaprr Conteh about a plethora of life-turning events that turned the Houston-born sensation into the superstar she is today. Combing through her trajectory to success that includes loss, betrayal, love and resilience.

More from VIBE.com

The reveling talk starts off with conversation about the loss of Megan’s mother and former manager Holly Pete, and her great grandmother who died shortly after. She then alludes to her infamous incident with singer and rapper Tory Lanez , who has been alleged to have shot her in the foot back in July 2020. The conversation then moves into the sectors of betrayal, loss and having constant feelings of anxiety and depression–followed by lighter conversations of her romantic relationship with rapper and songwriter Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe, better known as Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine. Megan also spoke on how she keeps busy with her pen in the studio.

“ I thought we had a real connection,” she told Rolling Stone about her initial relationship with Lanez, which formed through their parallel experiences with losing their mothers to health related issues. “I thought he knew me. And I never would’ve thought he would’ve shot at me at all. I never put my hands on this man,” she continued. “I never did anything to him. There was an argument. People argue every day. Friends argue every day.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Not only did Megan reveal that she felt betrayed by Tory Lanez and his team for allegedly falsifying information to the public to make her look like the villain, but it was when her best friend Kelsey Harris turned her back on her when she needed her the most. “I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person [Tory] you saw shoot your best friend?’” she reflected on days following the shooting incident. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f**k do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.

She added, “This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.” Megan does mention in the interview that the one person she truly trusts when it comes to her best interest in the music industry is her current manager and former Swishahouse A&R, T. Farris, whom her mom really liked. She even jokingly revealed that her mom “didn’t like anybody in life,” so when her mom trusted Farris, it made Megan feel that she could too.

This very public incident has caused Megan much distress, according to the Good News rapper. She told RS that she deals with ongoing anxiety and depression ever since the alleged shooting. She also mentioned that sometimes her ever-changing mental state makes it hard for her to believe that her own boyfriend, Pardi, still wants to deal with her through it all–although he is beyond supportive of what she is going through.

“I appreciate him for loving on me even when I don’t feel like I love me,” Megan expressed. “I have a lot of anxiety, and I know I’m probably depressed on some level. I’ll be like, ‘Damn, you really sticking through it?’ I really want to be good for you [Pardi], because I’m trying to be good for myself.’ But I just . . . I don’t know. Right now, I really don’t know, because sometimes I don’t feel good about me. So I feel like it’s hard to be in a relationship when you are not loving on yourself right.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

The covers expounds on Meg’s love for her mother, her last moments with her and how she influenced her to be the strong woman she is today. Staying true to her mom’s way of pushing her to be the best, when writing music Megan always scratches the first draft, as her mom would’ve done if she was alive. Her mom always encouraged her to “go harder than that.” Ahead of her Mom’s passing, Megan also uncovered that her mom’s last words to her were, “Megan, I don’t want you to miss this opportunity just because I’m sick,” Holly told her before an L.A. booked show. “I don’t want that to stop you from being Megan Thee Stallion. You need to take Farris and y’all need to go to L.A.” Her mother sadly died hours later.

Through it all Meg says that she still looks forward to her “sunset” years. Meg hilariously said, “I feel I’m going to be a lit-ass grandma,” she said. “Still going to be like, ‘Yes, I still got the good knees!’ What? I got a lineage of good knees. It’s like my daughter, her daughter, her daughter-daughter. It’s just going to be a bunch of us just lit-ass beautiful Black women!”

Although Megan awaits a trial to start in September against Tory Lanez, she still has optimism through the hurdles in her life at the moment. “ Look at everything I can accomplish and everything I can do in the face of it,” she said. “I’m still not letting nothing knock me down to take me off my game. So you shouldn’t let nothing take you off your game, either. Because if I can get through this sh*t, you could get through your sh*t.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

The entire cover story is available to read on Rolling Stone .

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Saucy Santana Embraces Being Labeled “A Gay Rapper” In New Cover Story

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana is Hip-Hop’s newest phenom, thanks to his viral hit, “Material Girl.” Ahead of the release of his new single, “Booty,” the rapper graced the June cover of Teen Vogue—making him a cover star for the second time. Though homophobia is still running rampant in the rap industry, Santana explained why he’s now embracing being a “gay rapper.” He also shared his dream collaborations and goals as an artist.More from VIBE.comDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards NominationsYo Gotti To Headline Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth CelebrationA Lizzo Documentary Headed To...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Janet Jackson Talks Delaying Album And Focusing On Motherhood With ‘ESSENCE’

Click here to read the full article. During part four of Janet Jackson’s documentary, she spoke on her life currently, teasing retirement to focus on motherhood and it appears she’s done just that—at least for now. As the “Rhythm Nation” singer graced the July/August 2022 cover of ESSENCE, ahead of her headlining performance at this year’s Essence Fest, she explained that her previously announced album, Black Diamond, is coming, but didn’t say when considering raising her 5-year-old son, Eissa, is her top priority.More from VIBE.comTank Launches R&B Money Podcast With His Manager J. ValentineJanet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise PartyJanet...
MUSIC
Vibe

Mariah Carey Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey’s Diamond certified holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has her facing a $20 million lawsuit for copyright infringement. In a motion filed on Friday (June 3) in a New Orleans federal court, songwriter Andy Stone claims that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff created a “derivative” variation of his song without permission. Stone’s song bearing the same name but drastically different lyrics and instrumentation was released by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989—five years before Carey’s chart-topping single dominated the Christmas season. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion To Appear On 'P-Valley' STARZ Series

As Megan Thee Stallion starts to slowly pivot into acting, the “WAP” lyricist will make a brief cameo in Season 2 of the STARZ drama P-Valley, which follows the employees at a fiction strip club called The Pynk. Per E!, fans who were paying close attention may have...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Claudia Jordan Talks Saucy Santana's Blue Ivy Tweets: "You Ain't Miss America Yourself"

Folks aren't quite finished discussing those 2014 tweets from Saucy Santana that resurfaced in recent days. Social media loves to dig up those old messages and this time, they found a few that showed the rapper making disparaging remarks about Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy, At the time, Baby Blue was about two-years-old, and Santana tweeted about her being "nappy headed" and not as good as other celebrity children. FOX Soul's Cocktails with Queens tackled the topic and didn't mince words.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#The Rolling Stones
epicstream.com

Kelly Clarkson Shock: American Idol Alum Quits The Voice To Prevent Brandon Blackstock From Using Her Busy Life Against Her? Songstress Reportedly Accused Of Spying On Her Ex-Husband

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson shocked everyone when she officially exited The Voice U.S. after eight seasons of holding her seat on the rotating red chair. Reports about the “Since U Been Gone” songstress’ departure from the American singing reality competition television series came after it was confirmed that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show to replace Ariana Grande.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Seen Getting Close To "Love & Hip Hop Miami" Star

It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.
HIP HOP
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SFGate

SZA Drops Previously Unreleased Songs on ‘Ctrl Deluxe’ Edition

SZA is marking the fifth anniversary of Ctrl by dropping a deluxe edition of her impressive 2017 debut studio album. The set includes seven new songs. As she indicated in a tweet about the record, the new tracks were “made in 2014-2016/17,” when she was culling her debut, including an alternate version of “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott. It also includes the songs “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” and “Jodie.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy