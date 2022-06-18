ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico...

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros. Results of a nine-county recount announced Tuesday showed the nine-term congressman winning by 289 votes. It’s the second time that Cisneros, a 29-year-old immigration attorney who once interned for Cuellar, has lost a challenge to her former boss. Cuellar is one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress and has also bucked party for years over his support of gun rights and tougher stance on immigration. But he’s kept the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic.
Top court: Kansas Constitution allows partisan redistricting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ highest court has declared that the state constitution does not prohibit partisan gerrymandering. The justices split 4-3 Tuesday in explaining their reasons for previously upholding a Republican congressional redistricting law. The state Supreme Court issued only a brief opinion last month in approving the new congressional map. The new map makes it harder for Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids to win reelection in her Kansas City-area district. It also moves the liberal northeast Kansas community of Lawrence into a district with conservative western and central Kansas. The court’s majority said the Kansas Constitution permits legislators to consider partisan factors in redistricting.
Virginia GOP voters to settle crowded congressional runoffs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia voters are set to winnow a crowded field of candidates to two nominees to compete in what are expected to be a pair of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races. A combination of a redistricting process that refashioned Virginia’s congressional districts, a Republican resurgence in last fall’s statewide elections and a national political environment viewed as highly unfavorable to the party in power has led to vigorous GOP competition in the 2nd and 7th districts. The districts are currently represented by centrist Democrats Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger. Without a primary challenge of their own, Spanberger and Luria will almost certainly start the general election season with enormous fundraising leads.
Independent Al Gross says he’s ending Alaska House bid

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent Al Gross says he is ending his bid for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat. He says there are two “outstanding” Alaska Native women in the race who would serve Alaska well. His campaign says he is referring to Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Tara Sweeney. Peltola was in fourth place in the June 11 special primary and Sweeney was in fifth. The top four vote-getters in the special primary advance to an August special election. Gross was in third, behind Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. The deadline to withdraw as a candidate for the special election is Sunday. Peltola and Sweeney also have filed to run in the August regular primary.
Georgia runoffs to decide secretary of state, other nominees

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats were choosing their nominee for secretary of state in primary runoff elections. They’re voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results, making false claims of widespread voter fraud. Democrats will also be selecting candidates for lieutenant governor, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner and two congressional seats. Republicans will be voting in three congressional races. That includes a rollicking runoff between Mike Collins and Vernon Jones in the 10th District east of Atlanta. There are also some state legislative races on the ballot.
Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

DENVER (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty in federal court to making death threats against Colorado’s top elections official. Officials say it’s the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors say Travis Ford of Lincoln pleaded guilty in Denver federal court to sending threats on social media to Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a national advocate for elections security. The plea was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado. Ford faces up to two years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 6.
