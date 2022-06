Seattle’s JumpStart payroll tax has cleared its latest legal hurdle. Why it matters: The payroll tax, which the city council approved in 2020, raised nearly $250 million in its first year, with much of the money going toward affordable housing programs and COVID-19 relief. It’s part of the city council’s long-running effort to tax large companies such as Amazon, as the duty is levied on employers, not their workers. The latest: On Tuesday, Division I of the Washington State Court of Appeals ruled the JumpStart tax is constitutional, affirming a lower court decision from last year. What they’re saying: Seattle...

