New York City, NY

Belgian firefighter visiting NYC dies in FDNY boat crash with civilian ship

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A Belgian firefighter who was riding in an FDNY boat was killed on Friday when a civilian charter ship crashed into it, fire officials said Saturday.

The Belgian firefighter, who was visiting New York City, was riding in FDNY’s Marine 1 with three other civilians in the East River near Pier 11 around 10 p.m. Friday when the other boat slammed into the craft.

The Belgian firefighter was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The three civilians and FDNY firefighter who were also on the boat were also taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries.

The circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately clear, as civilians are usually not allowed to ride on FDNY boats, an anonymous department source told the New York Daily News .

1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
