Rebels Land Commitment From Talented WR Ahmad Brown

Lane Kiffin has added an offensive weapon to his 2023 haul

The Ole Miss Rebels have been hot on the recruiting trail over the last few months, landing a commitmen t in each of the months of April, May and June.

Now, Lane Kiffin has landed another one, with Crisp County (Cordele, GA) wide receiver Ahmad Brown committing to the Rebels during his official visit to Oxford.

Brown made the announcement via his personal Twitter account.

Brown now becomes the fifth commitment of the Rebels 2023 class, joining Raleigh (MS) athlete Suntarine Perkins, Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN) offensive lineman Brycen Sanders, Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN) quarterback Marcel Reed, and Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, TX) safety, Daniel Demery.

Brown picks the Rebels over an impressive list of offers, including Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Purdue, Utah, and many more.

A three-sport star for Crisp County, Brown also plays basketball and runs track. He is also a two-way player on the football team, lining up at wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back in 2021. He also played running back in 2020.

Last season, he threw for 149 yards and one touchdown, 41 rushing attempts for 276 yards and nine touchdowns, and 27 catches for 541 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 25 tackles and one tackle for loss.

In 2020 he completed 62 of 133 passes for 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns and had 11 rushes for 583 yards and three touchdowns.

