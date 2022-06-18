ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Rebels Land Commitment From Talented WR Ahmad Brown

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7hBm_0gF6ohzM00

Lane Kiffin has added an offensive weapon to his 2023 haul

The Ole Miss Rebels have been hot on the recruiting trail over the last few months, landing a commitmen t in each of the months of April, May and June.

Now, Lane Kiffin has landed another one, with Crisp County (Cordele, GA) wide receiver Ahmad Brown committing to the Rebels during his official visit to Oxford.

Brown made the announcement via his personal Twitter account.

Brown now becomes the fifth commitment of the Rebels 2023 class, joining Raleigh (MS) athlete Suntarine Perkins, Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN) offensive lineman Brycen Sanders, Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN) quarterback Marcel Reed, and Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, TX) safety, Daniel Demery.

Brown picks the Rebels over an impressive list of offers, including Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Purdue, Utah, and many more.

A three-sport star for Crisp County, Brown also plays basketball and runs track. He is also a two-way player on the football team, lining up at wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back in 2021. He also played running back in 2020.

Last season, he threw for 149 yards and one touchdown, 41 rushing attempts for 276 yards and nine touchdowns, and 27 catches for 541 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 25 tackles and one tackle for loss.

In 2020 he completed 62 of 133 passes for 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns and had 11 rushes for 583 yards and three touchdowns.

WJTV 12

Ole Miss, Arkansas fans spend $20K on Jell-o shots

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The College World Series isn’t the only competition that’s heating up in Omaha. Baseball fans are getting involved in their own competition. Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina, right across the street from Charles Schwab Field, is hosting the College World Series Jell-o Shot Challenge, where fans buy them in honor of their […]
NOLA.com

Ole Miss Chi O aims to finish strong

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carter Cleveland Wilson Sr. of Downers Grove, Illinois. Miss Margaret Casey Wilson hopes to use her final year at the Oxford, Mississippi, school to hone her skills in the field of marketing and advertising, learning from mentors along the way, before she embarks on a career in her chosen field.
hottytoddy.com

Porch View Homes Offer Historic Charm in New Builds

In the crowded Oxford real estate market, any home seems hard to come by, much less one within walking distance of the Square. But homebuyers now have their chance with Porch View, a set of four new builds on North 15th Street. Construction of the homes, which were developed by Jay Hughes, began being sold in early June.
desotocountynews.com

Kelly congratulates service academy appointments

Flores, Murphy are DeSoto County students named to attend Navy, Air Force service academies. On Monday, June 20, U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) hosted a ceremony in Tupelo to celebrate the appointment of eight outstanding Mississippians to attend one of America’s prestigious federal service academies. Those who are selected by service academy officials are required to serve in the military for a minimum of five years following graduation. Congressman Kelly nominated the following students:
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – At Least One Hurt Following Car Accident on MS-7

Emergency responders were sighted near the scene at around 9:15 a.m. The accident took place somewhere on MS-7 SB. The injured parties were treated by responding medical personnel, but no further information has been provided at this time. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our...
bobgermanylaw.com

Grenada, MS – Kenneth and Douglas Williams Killed in Crash on Hwy 51

According to the county sheriff, the crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 51 when two vehicles collided with one another. The two deceased victims have since been identified as Douglas Williams and Kenneth Williams, both residents of Tillatoba. Two other patients were transported by ambulance to a...
