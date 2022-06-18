ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

School can’t fly BLM, LGBTQ+ flags and be Catholic, MA bishop says

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dt65R_0gF6oOPf00

WORCESTER, Ma. (NEXSTAR) — A Massachusetts school for boys experiencing economic insecurity had its Catholic affiliation revoked on Thursday — after an area bishop said the school’s flying of an LGBTQ Pride flag and a Black Lives Matter flag are “inconsistent” with Catholic teachings.

In a decree, Bishop Robert J. McManus , of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Worcester, says Worcester-based The Nativity School can no longer call itself “Catholic” and all mass and sacraments are now prohibited on site. The school is also banned from diocese activities like fundraising or being listed/advertised in its directory.

Things to do in Rochester to celebrate Juneteenth 2022

“It is my contention that the ‘Gay Pride’ flag represents support of gay marriage and actively living a LGBTQ+ lifestyle. This is also true of ‘Black Lives Matter,'” wrote McManus.

McManus says while the school “stands unequivocally behind the phrase ‘Black lives matter’ and strongly affirms that all lives matter,” he believes the Black Lives Matter movement has been “co-opted” to “directly contradict Catholic social teaching.”

The bishop claims The Nativity School is sending mixed messages because Black Lives Matter works to “disrupt” and “contradict” the importance of the nuclear family.

McManus says despite warnings, the school kept the flags up, leaving him “no other option but to take canonical action.”

The tuition-free school had already been flying the flags for over a year at the request of students, Nativity School President Thomas McKenney wrote Thursday. The majority of students are people of color, McKenney explained.

The president continues that the flags aren’t an endorsement of any organization or ideology but “fly in support of marginalized people.” He also notes that the school is not funded by the Diocese and operates fully independently of it.

“These flags simply state that all are welcome at Nativity and this value of inclusion is rooted in Catholic teaching,” writes McKenney. “Pope Francis has praised the outreach and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops supports the spirit and movement of Black Lives Matter. Both flags are now widely understood to celebrate the human dignity of our relatives, friends and neighbors who have faced, and continue to face hate and discrimination.”

McKenney said the school plans to appeal the decision.

The Nativity School, which has been in operation since 2003, serves boys ages 5 through 8. The school says it will continue flying the flags, saying it hopes to give “visible witness” to community members.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Juneteenth celebrations in Rochester: ‘More work needs to be done’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – This is the second year Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday. It celebrates the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free and had been for two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation. Dr. Jeffrey McCune Jr. is an Associate Professor of African-American Literature and Culture at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RCSD, law enforcement come together in two community forums

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two events looking at violence, equity, and employment issues in the Rochester City School District happened back to back last Thursday, June 16. The first, organized by PathStone Foundation and the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors, looked at segregation within the school system. The event was led by journalist and author […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worcester, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
Worcester, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
City
Rochester, NY
City
Rochester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WHEC TV-10

Mayor Evans and Fisher's president announce "St. John Fisher University"

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Mayor Malik Evans praised St. John Fisher College as a beacon of opportunity and education in the Rochester community, as the institution prepares to change its destination to "university". The name will change to St. John Fisher University on July 1. The school's president, Gerard...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
Person
Pope Francis
spectrumlocalnews.com

Historian explores Wayne County's link to Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth has become more widely celebrated in recent years, after becoming a federal holiday in 2021. But the holiday also has a little-known connection to the Finger Lakes region. That’s what local historian Bruce Farrington has been working to change. For the last four years, he studied the history of...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
websterontheweb.com

Annual Webster High School Alumni Dinner hosted 52 graduates

If you were a student of Latin at the old Webster High School (now Spry Middle School) back in the mid-1940s, you might remember the day that Miss Marie Stone wore a set of wax teeth to teach her Latin III class. It was her response to some good-natured shenanigans perpetrated by her students the previous day.
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Phelps Family Welcomes Quadruplets!

PHELPS, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Phelps couple looking to expand their family got the shock of a lifetime when they naturally became pregnant with quadruplets. Karissa Vancamp-Smith and Dillion Smith have two happy little boys, 7-year-old Tyler and 4-year-old Colton but they’ve been through a lot in the last several years trying to expand their family. “We lost twins at 20 weeks and then our 4-year-old is our surviving twin, we lost his brother Elijah when he was 12 days old,” explains Karissa, “and then we lost a little girl the day before our second trimester started.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Catholic Church#Blm#Catholic Bishops#Racism#The Nativity School
WHEC TV-10

Republican candidates for governor face off at Kodak Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Tonight, the four Republican candidates looking to snag the nomination for governor faced off at the Kodak Center in Rochester Tuesday night. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani were all there in person. It was a full...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Marijuana freedom at summer festivals

Rochester, N.Y. — The aroma of marijuana at a concert or festival is nothing new, but there is newfound freedom for cannabis users now that the law is on their side. Recreational marijuana was legalized in New York State in 2021, and people can smoke it in most places a cigarette would be allowed.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Religion
13 WHAM

Lifetime Assistance completes expansion of first of three day services centers

Clarkson, N.Y. — A new center at Lifetime Assistance aims to better serve people with developmental disabilities. The Lowry Day Services Center in Clarkson features an accessible courtyard with space for more community activities. Hundreds of donors made the expansion possible, including the Golisano Foundation, which made a $750,000...
CLARKSON, NY
macaronikid.com

10 Ideas for Free Fun on the East side of Rochester This Summer

Looking for cheap summer fun on the East Side of Rochester? Check out our top 10 ideas for completely FREE summer fun:. There are so many amazing playgrounds around Rochester, visit the Park and Recreation Guide for town listings. 2. Splash at a local Spray Park. My two favorites on...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Evans: Permanent RPD chief may be known 'in the next two weeks'

As summer begins, violent crime continues on the streets of Rochester. This comes as there is still no official word about who will become the new permanent police chief for the city. But there is new information as to when the public can expect to learn more. Late Tuesday, Mayor...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy