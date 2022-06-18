SUV collides with bus on Lombard, 6 people injured

(KRON) — Traffic delays have been caused by a collision between a car and a MUNI bus in the area of Lombard and Fillmore Streets Saturday morning, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

At around 11:03 a.m. officers responded to Lombard and Fillmore Streets due to a vehicle collision which involved a MUNI bus and had multiple injuries. Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, and pedestrians in the area also suffered injuries. Six people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and the suspected driver is detained, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Eric Kingsbury had just crossed Lombard Street with his girlfriend, “when we heard the impact. It was so loud, you could hear multiple crunches. This was not a fender bender,” he told KRON4. The collision hit with so much force that the MUNI bus, “did a full 180.”

Photo courtesy of Eric Kingsbury

Photo courtesy of Eric Kingsbury

Photo courtesy of Eric Kingsbury

Photo courtesy of Eric Kingsbury

Photo courtesy of Eric Kingsbury

Kingsbury and his girlfriend rushed back to the scene to see if they could help. Kingsbury spoke with three pedestrians who were in the crosswalk when they heard a horn honking and someone yelling before running out of the street. Multiple pedestrians and bus riders were injured in the collision. Kingsbury says he saw one little girl with lacerations on her face who was shaking and couldn’t speak. “There was another girl that was blonde with red streaks in her hair… it wasn’t until later I realized the red streaks were from the blood,” Kingsbury tells KRON4.

Another witness, Jaime Schilling, was walking her dog and had just crossed Lombard when the white SUV came barreling down the street, speeding through a red light, “he was going 60-80 mph, blaring his horn and weaving through traffic,” Schilling told KRON4. Next, the driver attempted to weave around traffic, lost control, and careened over the median into the oncoming traffic lanes, “it was less than 10 seconds later that we heard the collision,” Schilling said.

Videos from Citizen also show multiple firefighters and emergency medical personnel treating injured parties on the ground. Then the camera pans to the long line of traffic trailing down Lombard. Drivers are encouraged to avoid Lombard and Fillmore streets, as traffic is slowed due to the incident. Please allow for additional travel time if you are in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.



