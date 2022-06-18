ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri takes another step to help residents build work skills and career pathways

 3 days ago

Missouri has partnered with a New Jersey company to help unemployed, underemployed and dislocated workers with a pathway toward a...

Looking for thrifty summer trip ideas in Missouri? Look no further

Summer vacation time is here and so are record high gas prices. Director of the Missouri Office of Tourism Stephen Foutes says there are plenty of free or inexpensive summer activities across the state. He says Missouri is sometimes referred to as “The Cave State” for its more than 6,000 caves.
Missouri Attorney General Secures Settlement with Mallinckrodt over Underpayment of Medicaid Drug Rebates

Missouri Attorney General Schmitt announced that Missouri has joined with 49 other states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the federal government to settle allegations of fraud against Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC (formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), a U.S. subsidiary of the Irish pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc (collectively Mallinckrodt), which sells and markets pharmaceutical products throughout the nation. Mallinckrodt’s U.S. headquarters is in Bedminster, New Jersey. The total value of the settlement is $233,707,865.18, plus interest, to be paid over a period of seven years. Of this amount, Missouri’s total Medicaid recovery will be $4,101,750.73, with $2,613,164.02 of that going to the federal government and $1,488,586.71 going directly to Missouri. The Missouri Medicaid program is funded by Missouri and federal funds. When Medicaid funds are recovered they are distributed appropriately to the funding entities.
Kansas Man Ordered to Pay Millions after Missouri Investors Defrauded

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s securities division has issued a final order to cease and desist against Overland Park, Kansas resident Robert C. Bridgforth after he defrauded six Missouri investors by selling fake “silver certificates.” The order also prohibits Bridgforth from working in the securities industry and includes $3.3 million in civil penalties and $651,000 in restitution plus interest.
Gov. Mike Parson says he want to be sure gun safety laws remain state issues

Governor Mike Parson doesn’t seem to be wading into recent demands of about 50 GOP Missouri state lawmakers that U.S. Senator Roy Blunt immediately withdraw his support for federal gun legislation. A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators have reportedly completed the broad strokes of a measure that would enhance background checks, allocate more money for mental health treatment, and add so-called “red flag” laws. The latter is an effort to keep firearms out of the hands of people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Pearl Harbor Veteran Dies

A Missouri man who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Marshall Griffin reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Community Policy