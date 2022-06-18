Missouri takes another step to help residents build work skills and career pathways

Missouri Attorney General Schmitt announced that Missouri has joined with 49 other states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the federal government to settle allegations of fraud against Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC (formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), a U.S. subsidiary of the Irish pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc (collectively Mallinckrodt), which sells and markets pharmaceutical products throughout the nation. Mallinckrodt’s U.S. headquarters is in Bedminster, New Jersey. The total value of the settlement is $233,707,865.18, plus interest, to be paid over a period of seven years. Of this amount, Missouri’s total Medicaid recovery will be $4,101,750.73, with $2,613,164.02 of that going to the federal government and $1,488,586.71 going directly to Missouri. The Missouri Medicaid program is funded by Missouri and federal funds. When Medicaid funds are recovered they are distributed appropriately to the funding entities.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO