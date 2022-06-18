ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We put the season’s hottest perfumes to the test – whether you’re jetting away or taking a staycation

By Tara Ledden
 3 days ago

IF this week’s heatwave is anything to go by, summer is already here, which means it is time to switch your signature scent to something lighter.

Whether you’re jetting away or taking a staycation, we put the season’s hottest scents to the test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ecxyr_0gF6nEcc00
We put the season’s hottest perfumes to the test - whether you’re jetting away or taking a staycaytion Credit: Getty

BEAUTY: with Tara Ledden

BUDGET – Caudalie Fresh Fragrance Soleil des Vignes, £28 for 50ml, uk.caudalie.com:

Intoxicating notes of coconut and orange make this bargain scent as mood-boosting as a sun-soaked morning at the beach, without the extortionate air fare or lengthy security queues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNPq7_0gF6nEcc00
Caudalie Fresh Fragrance Soleil des Vignes is definitely for those with an insatiable sweet tooth Credit: Supplied

The addition of vanilla and jasmine add depth to the scent and take it from sickly to sophisticated, although it’s definitely for those with an insatiable sweet tooth.

Inspired by summers in the South of France, it reminds me of massaging suncream into warm skin on a hot afternoon, without any of the stickiness.

Plus, the packaging is fully recyclable and the formula is vegan, so it’s better for the planet than a trip abroad too.

MID - Goutal Paris Eau d’Hadrien eau de toilette, £76 for 50ml, lookfantastic.com:

If you gravitate towards citrus scents, you’ll love this sour, fizzy fragrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crvi4_0gF6nEcc00
Goutal Paris Eau d’Hadrien is the perfume equivalent of an Aperol spritz Credit: Supplied

Packed with a refreshing cocktail of Sicilian lemon, grapefruit, green tangerine and bergamot, it’s about as citrusy as you can get, and the perfume equivalent of an Aperol spritz, breathing happy-hour energy into lazy sun-soaked days.

Woody cypress adds a green, hearty edge that grounds the effervescent spritz, making it just as wearable on drizzly days during the great British summer.

I find it doesn’t last as long as I’d like, but that’s often the case with such bright notes, so if you want something that sticks around longer, you’ll need a heartier perfume.

LUXURY – Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Celestia Cologne Forte eau de parfum, £165 for 70ml, selfridges.com:

This scent is as clean as they come, it smells like a breath of fresh, salty air and dries down to give a slightly powdery whiff matched by a hint of lemon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtaqe_0gF6nEcc00
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Celestia Cologne Forte isn’t cloying at all but seems to last forever Credit: Supplied

Reminiscent of laundry drying on the line, it’s the ultimate good-skin scent that works just as well for men as it does on women.

It has quickly become my go-to scent thanks to the fact it isn’t cloying at all but seems to last forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wuEoW_0gF6nEcc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSvxK_0gF6nEcc00

I can still smell it on my skin before I step into the shower the next morning!

If you’re looking for something that brings in the compliments, it’s well worth the investment.

