Crestview, FL

Okaloosa NAACP calls for expansion of Crestview PD's Critical Incident Review Board

By Tom McLaughlin, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
CRESTVIEW — The family of Calvin Wilks gathered with their attorneys Saturday to declare they are unified in the struggle to see three indicted Crestview police officers face justice for his killing.

"We stand as one as a family, as one for justice," Wilks sister Linda Maples said. "We're calling for justice, not calling for pity."

Attorneys Rawsi Williams of Miami and Michael Jennings of Orlando, who have been retained to represent family members, organized and were present for the event.

Three officers indicted:3 Crestview cops indicted for manslaughter in stun gun death. NAACP, Wilks family are 'pleased'

Wrongful death:Legal battles ensue after indictment of Crestview officers for lethal struggle

Lewis Jennings, the president of the Okaloosa County Chapter of the NAACP, used the occasion to call upon the city to expand the Crestview Police Department's Critical Incident Review Board to include members of the public.

Calvin Wilks died at North Okaloosa Medical Center on Oct. 15, 2021 following an incident at his home the day before in which he was subdued by four police officers who deployed their stun guns several times.

A grand jury impaneled earlier this month, following a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation of Wilks' death, returned indictments against Crestview police officers Brandon Hardaway, William Johns and Evan Reynolds on charges of manslaughter. Jurors did not issue an indictment against a fourth officer, Sgt. Michael Ledman.

Indictment handed down:'The time to stop killing us is now': Wilks' family responds to indictment of Crestview officers

The NAACP joined the family shortly after Wilks' death to push for Police Department action against the officers involved in the confrontation with Wilks. On Saturday Jennings, speaking via Zoom, reiterated the local organization's continued commitment.

"I stand with the family in full solidarity as they seek justice for their son, brother and father," he said. "We expect and we demand justice."

Jennings said the NAACP continues to have concerns about the Wilks' case and questions how the police officers could have justified using the kind of force that body cam footage indicates was used against Wilks during a "welfare check" call.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Hospital Drive about 2:45 a.m. on the night in question in reference to a person heard screaming “stop, please stop,” a Police Department press release said.

The body cam footage has been viewed by NAACP leaders and family members. The First Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, Crestview Police Department and FDLE have declined requests from the Northwest Florida Daily News for the videos.

Jennings said Saturday a review of Crestview Police Department policies had shown that when an incident like that involving Wilks occurs, police protocol calls for the convening of a Critical Incident Review Board composed of three agency majors.

He questioned whether the board was convened following Wilks' death.

"We question whether such an investigation occurred. If a board was convened, it was rushed through," Jennings said.

Given the current composition of the Critical Incident Review Board, Jennings asked how the citizens of Crestview can be confident in situations where something goes awry. He called on the city mayor, the city manager and the police chief to consider the expansion of the board to include two city citizens outside the police force.

Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

