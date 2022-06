ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he’s accused of stealing a boat from a private dock and driving away. Investigators said around noon a man arrived by canoe at a private dock near Birch Street and stole a boat. The owner was able to take photos of the suspect. The owner said the suspect drove the boat toward Mosinee. Law enforcement found the boat in the water at Half Moon Lake unoccupied.

MOSINEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO